Robert Kraft Called Donald Trump's 'Mission' Divisive, Horrible in NFL Meeting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In an October meeting involving NFL owners, executives and players, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered some pointed words regarding President Donald Trump.

Ken Belson and Mark Leibovich of the New York Times reported on Kraft's comments based on audio of the meeting obtained by the newspaper.

In the midst of Trump constantly criticizing the NFL due to players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, Kraft said, "This kneeling. The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don't feel is in the best interests of America. It's divisive and it's horrible."

Kraft and Trump are friends, and Kraft has publicly supported Trump on numerous occasions.

In a 2017 interview with Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Kraft said his loyalty to Trump stemmed from the president calling him once a week for a year to see how he was doing after his wife, Myra, died in 2011.

Trump notably spoke out against players protesting during the anthem in September, as he said at a political rally in Alabama, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired,'" per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

Despite his friendship with Trump, Kraft later released a statement condemning the comments:

At another point in the meeting, Kraft stressed the importance of the league, owners and players becoming a unified front against outside criticism from Trump and others.

While Kraft and Trump disagreed on the issue, Trump said in December that Kraft called him to thank him for a new tax bill he passed, according to Jon Chesto of the Boston Globe.