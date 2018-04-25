LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Ruled out vs. Siauliai with Ankle, Back Injuries

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Vytautas Prienu were without LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball when they took the court Wednesday against Siauliai in the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL).

Vytautas announced LiAngelo is battling an ankle injury, while a back problem kept LaMelo from suiting up.

LaMelo hasn't played since the team's 104-71 defeat to Lietuvos Rytas on April 7, a stretch of four games. LiAngelo, meanwhile, was limited to a little over a minute of action against Juventus on April 19 before injuring his ankle.

Three more games remain in the regular season of the LKL for Vytautas after Wednesday. They currently sit last in the LKL with an 8-24 record and return to action Saturday against Neptunas.