LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Ruled out vs. Siauliai with Ankle, Back Injuries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2018

US basketball players LiAngelo Ball (L) and Lamelo Ball takes part in their first training session in Prienai, Lithuania, where they will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Vytautas Prienu were without LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball when they took the court Wednesday against Siauliai in the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL).

Vytautas announced LiAngelo is battling an ankle injury, while a back problem kept LaMelo from suiting up.

LaMelo hasn't played since the team's 104-71 defeat to Lietuvos Rytas on April 7, a stretch of four games. LiAngelo, meanwhile, was limited to a little over a minute of action against Juventus on April 19 before injuring his ankle.

Three more games remain in the regular season of the LKL for Vytautas after Wednesday. They currently sit last in the LKL with an 8-24 record and return to action Saturday against Neptunas.

