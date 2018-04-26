NFL Draft 2018 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

NFL Draft 2018 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and SelectionsApril 26, 2018
The NFL draft is being held in the Lone Star State for the first time ever, as the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is playing host to the event.
The first round will take place Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.
Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and Fox, Day 2 can be viewed on ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox, and Day 3 will take place on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.
Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will break down every deal that gets made throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for every team can be found here as well.
