NFL Draft 2018 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

The NFL draft is being held in the Lone Star State for the first time ever, as the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is playing host to the event.

The first round will take place Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and Fox, Day 2 can be viewed on ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox, and Day 3 will take place on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will break down every deal that gets made throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for every team can be found here as well.