Wayne Gretzky Buys $13.5 Million Mansion He Once Sold to Lenny Dykstra

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky rebought the Thousand Oaks mansion he once sold to former MLB player Lenny Dykstra, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times.

Gretzky paid $13.5 million to reacquire the mansion, which he sold to Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million. Dykstra lost the property to foreclosure after declaring bankruptcy.

Flemming described the sprawling property:

"Inside, stately crown molding and Venetian plaster walls accent spaces such as the living room, formal dining area and chef's kitchen. Other common areas include a theater room, a gym, an office, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A second-story terrace takes in views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

"Out back, a covered patio with pillars leads out to a pool and spa. Elsewhere, there is a lighted and fenced tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, a rose garden and two guest houses."

The Great One will be enjoying some great digs, in other words.