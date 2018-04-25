Wayne Gretzky Buys $13.5 Million Mansion He Once Sold to Lenny Dykstra

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2018

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 08: Hockey great Wayne Gretzky takes in the atmosphere between Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during day five of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at Uniprix Stadium on August 8, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky rebought the Thousand Oaks mansion he once sold to former MLB player Lenny Dykstra, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times.

Gretzky paid $13.5 million to reacquire the mansion, which he sold to Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million. Dykstra lost the property to foreclosure after declaring bankruptcy.

Flemming described the sprawling property:

"Inside, stately crown molding and Venetian plaster walls accent spaces such as the living room, formal dining area and chef's kitchen. Other common areas include a theater room, a gym, an office, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A second-story terrace takes in views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

"Out back, a covered patio with pillars leads out to a pool and spa. Elsewhere, there is a lighted and fenced tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, a rose garden and two guest houses."

The Great One will be enjoying some great digs, in other words.         

Related

    Full 2nd-Round Schedule Released

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Full 2nd-Round Schedule Released

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Turn It Up to 11? Pens, Caps Have a Lot to Live Up to

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Turn It Up to 11? Pens, Caps Have a Lot to Live Up to

    Sean Leahy
    via ProHockeyTalk

    McDavid, MacKinnon, Hall Named Ted Lindsay Award Finalists

    NHL logo
    NHL

    McDavid, MacKinnon, Hall Named Ted Lindsay Award Finalists

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Laine Misses Jets Practice with 'Malaise'

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Laine Misses Jets Practice with 'Malaise'

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com