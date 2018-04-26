NFL Draft 2018: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2018: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 26, 2018
For a team that drafts well, the future doesn't have to be five years away. It could practically be the day after tomorrow.
Two years ago, the Rams and Eagles used the first two picks in the NFL Draft on Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, a pair of talented-but-flawed quarterbacks not too different from Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and the others at the top of this year's class. Now the Rams have erased years of 7-9 punchlines to become one of the most dynamic, dangerous teams in the NFL. The Eagles? Well, they're just the reigning World Champions.
The Browns and Jets could be a few smart decisions away from changing the course of history. The Giants and Broncos may be one or two shrewd moves from a quick return to the top. Every team has a chance to write Chapter One of their Super Bowl success story tonight.
Live pick-by-pick analysis of the 2018 draft is here. Take a look at the grades.
1. Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Deadly Accurate Quarterback Comparison: Healthy Jim McMahon, Evil Mirror Universe Drew Brees.
The following people think Baker Mayfield is just another Johnny Manziel:
· Your bartender.
· That guy on Facebook you don’t remember friending.
· Your brother-in-law (the one who bought a Nathan Peterman Bills jersey last October).
· Several regional NFL columnists (generally older ones trying too hard to sound edgy).
The following people see no meaningful similarity between Mayfield and Manziel:
· Baker Mayfield.
· Johnny Manziel.
· Anyone involved in the NFL who I have ever spoken to.
· Anyone who watches film carefully.
· Anyone who rejects lazy false equivalencies.
Browns fans can be forgiven for having some Manziel-related anxiety. But Mayfield is not that guy. He has an arrest for public intoxication on his record along with a history of on-field obnoxiousness, but a few isolated incidents only form a narrative, not evidence of a real problem. On the field, Mayfield possesses one of the best NCAA stat lines ever, a Heisman Trophy and gorgeous game film that shows him smoothly operating an offense, as opposed to generating playground highlights like Manziel.
Instead of worrying about Mayfield being Manziel, Browns fans should consider Mayfield the quarterback they thoughtthey were getting in Manziel.
Now it’s up to general manager John Dorsey, head coach Hue Jackson, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and Mayfield to coexist and thrive, even though MMQB’s Robert Klemko and others speculated that the Browns GM didn’t trust Jackson with the knowledge that he was drafting Mayfield until the last minute. That suggests Jackson may not be 100 percent on board with the selection, which could lead to all sorts of Game of Thrones madness in the weeks to come.
That’s something to worry about later. But a little edginess might actually help Mayfield if the Browns once again lapse into soap opera mode.
Grade: B
2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents our first installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Outstanding. Like, Avengers-franchise worthy.
Every-down rushing: Very good, though with a tendency to rely too much on the highlight stick when he cannot find running room.
Open-field rushing: Excellent, because of all the combo moves on said highlight stick.
Receiving value: Excellent. Saquon Barkley has soft hands and is deadly on wheel routes.
Pass protection: Not terrible, though Barkley often doesn’t pick up the right blitzer until it’s too late.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: Barkley is secretly Trent Richardson 2.0. He lacks vision and will become tentative after a few 21-44-1 stat lines (those were his numbers against Ohio State last year) at the NFL level. This is a one-way ticket to Bust City; population: overdrafted running backs!
Bottom line: Barkley will make the Giants better immediately, take pressure off Eli Manning and help the work-in-progress offensive line find itself. But while Barkley is more of a Todd Gurley than a Richardson, it’s important to note that Pat Shurmur coached Richardson to a grinding 3.6-yard-per-carry season in 2012, and that Gurley proved in 2016 that even a great running back can only do so much when the system around him goes kablooey. If Manning’s play continues to slip, the line doesn’t jell or the defense doesn’t rebound quickly, the Giants will wish they went in a different direction with this pick.
The Giants could have addressed harder-to-fill needs here. It’s hard to quibble with the selection of a player as good (and exciting) as Barkley. But quibbling is what draft grades are all about.
Grade: B-minus
3. New York Jets (via Indianapolis): Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Deadly Accurate Quarterback Projection: Less exciting Matt Ryan.
Oh look, Sam Darnold wasn’t selected first overall. That’s mildly surprising, because Darnold is the cleanest quarterback prospect on the draft board, if not the best quarterback at any one thing.
Darnold is not a hyper-talented long-range project like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. He lacks the edgy Josh Rosen-Baker Mayfield personality traits that could rattle around like the bottlecap in the garbage disposal when coaches find themselves on the hot seat. Darnold is the luxury sedan of quarterback prospects: The commercials claim you will “stand out from the crowd” by selecting him, but you’ll have a hard time picking him out from the others in the supermarket parking lot.
Luxury sedans are wonderful, of course, especially if you have been driving old 1980s hatchbacks for years. Darnold checks all the boxes as a quarterback of the future, and there is nothing coaches, scouts and execs like more than checking all of their little boxes. Darnold should grow into a very good quarterback and could become a great one, but there is nothing about him that will get an NFL decision-maker fired for this selection, which is the best attribute any NFL prospect can enter the draft with.
The Jets played the predraft market incredibly well in the offseason. (There’s a sentence I never thought I would type.) They traded second-round picks to leapfrog over the Broncos and the Browns’ potential trading partners for the fourth pick, then gambled correctly that the chips would fall a certain way with the first two selections. A new Jets era that should have begun three years ago is finally beginning. There’s much more work to be done, but at least the team finally acquired the piece it should have started with.
Grade: A
4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston): Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Strengths: Man coverage skills, tackling/toughness for his size.
Weaknesses: Size.
Denzel Ward is very similar to Broncos cornerback Chris Harris. He is a little undersized but makes up for it with a physical style. Ward is best in man coverage but has good eyes in zone and reacts quickly to pattern combinations.
Ward played outside in college but projects as a starter who will slide to the slot or move around to avoid 6’4” receivers in the NFL. He’s not suited to cover Julio Jones, but no cornerback in this class has a better chance of covering Antonio Brown.
Stat Fact: Ward allowed a completion rate of just 32.8 percent on passes to his receivers in 2017, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of the first three rounds, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: You can’t argue with this pick, can you, Math Geek? It fills a need at an important position. And defense wins championships.
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: We prefer that you not use the phrase “defense wins championships.” It’s a microaggression against those who respect the fact that defense is important but don’t believe it exclusively wins championships. Also, the politically correct term is not “Math Geek,” but either “Sabermetrician” or “Dungeon Master.”
OLD SKOOL: Just tell the people whether you like the pick or not, Nerdlinger.
MONEYBALL: Yeah, it rocks. But it feels like a little reach here, with so much top-tier talent on the board.
Grade: A-minus
5. Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb, EDGE, NC State
- Towel snatching could become a big controversy that swallows his career, with the same angry sports-talk ranters who hate dabbing acting like Chubb sold expired milk to orphanages when he dares besmirch the dignity of AJ McCarron, the commissioner getting his ascot in a rumple about it, and so on. Then again, Aqib Talib is making out OK. (1 percent chance of failure.)
- The analytics could strike Chubb, whose Football Outsiders SackSEER projection is below the Von Miller/Myles Garrett types and among late bloomers like Dion Jordan and Dante Fowler. On the other hand, Joey Bosa was down among those guys too. (1 percent chance of failure.)
- Chubb could turn out to be a product of the great Wolfpack defensive line which also featured B.J. Hill, Justin Jones, Kentavius Street and junior Darian Roseboro. That's a little like saying Earl Thomas is a product of the Legion of Boom. Watch the tape: Chubb is much more likely to work through a double-team to apply pressure than to be forgotten about because the opponent is worried about his teammates. (1 percent chance of failure.)
Strengths: Athleticism, variety of moves, hand usage.
Weaknesses: Minor mid-game stamina and run defense concerns.
Bradley Chubb has about a 97 percent chance of becoming a dangerous, productive NFL edge-rusher, barring major injury or the sweet release of a meteor collision/alien invasion. But what about those other three percentage points?
The only real "concern" with Chubb is his potential to be a boom-and-bust sack specialist who will mix three-sack games with long disappearances, because he is not a great run defender and can wear down when he gets stymied for a few series. The Broncos will take the three-sack games to the bank and worry about the rest later; Chubb and Miller are going to be a terrifying combination.
The only problem with this pick is pretty obvious: The Broncos still need an entire offense, and some incredible offensive weapons are on the board. So let's balance an A-plus player with some D-minus planning in the grade.
Grade: C
6. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
Strengths: Raw power, run blocking, pass protection, attitude/tenaciousness.
Weaknesses: Er, his arms are a little short, maybe?
Guard has arguably the least valuable position on the field since the NFL became a pass-oriented league in 1978. But that may be changing, as Quenton Nelson himself noted at the combine.
“You have guys that are dominating the NFL right now in Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, that have just been working on interior guys, and you need guys to stop them,” Nelson said. “You talk to quarterbacks, and they say if a D-end gets on the edge, that’s fine, they can step up in the pocket and they can throw. That’s what I give: a pocket to step up in. And I think I also help the offense establish the run through my nastiness, and establishing the run also opens up the passing game.”
The closest comparison to Nelson is not Zach Martin or Larry Allen, or even legendary Patriots guard John “Hog” Hannah. It’s Juggernaut, the Marvel Comics character who is as strong as the Hulk but less random. Like Juggernaut, nothing stops Nelson, so he can obliterate anything in his path when run-blocking. And yes, Andrew Luck will be able to step up in the pocket, knowing there’s a nigh-invulnerable force of nature protecting him. (We’re assuming Luck will someday throw a real football again, because assuming anything else leads almost immediately to gibbering madness.)
Juggernaut’s only real weaknesses is telepathy; Professor X is his stepbrother, you see, and—(50,000 words of comic-book continuity deleted. You can thank us later. – Eds). Nelson’s only real weakness is a perception that his position lacks value. But he’s an instant upgrade for the Colts line, making this a great pick.
Grade: A
7. Buffalo Bills (via Tampa Bay): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Deadly Accurate (LOL) Quarterback Comparison: Donovan McJakelocker.
Bleacher Report proudly presents Every Josh Allen Argument Ever, a one-act play.
VOICE OF REASON: Josh Allen has real accuracy issues.
DRAFTNIK GONE UTTERLY INSANE: You are just saying that because of his 56.2 percent completion rate. That’s just a stat. Stats are for losers. You’re a loser. NERRRRD.
REASON: Allen’s completion rate is terrible. But I also watched his game film. He misses receivers by a mile, on both long and short throws.
DRAFTNIK: You don’t know what you are looking at. You didn’t take into account how bad his receivers were. You don’t appreciate football on as many levels as I do.
REASON: Yes, he suffered from some dropped passes and misjudged balls in the air. But his accuracy was poor in 2016, when he had a better supporting cast. And Wyoming doesn’t face many great defenses, either. He only completed 50 percent of his passes against winning teams last year, with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
DRAFTNIK: But his arm is amazing! And he is a high-character guy! All the NFL insiders love him! Who are you to question NFL insiders, stat boy?
REASON: NFL insiders consistently and reliably overrate tall, strong-armed, plus-character quarterbacks, because NFL insiders think they can fix everything else. Allen may be the perfect example of the type of quarterback who is always drafted too high.
DRAFTNIK: Look! I made a GIF of one of Allen’s bombs. Here’s another! And this pass is incomplete, but only because his receiver wasn’t fast enough to catch up to his rocket arm. I’m starting a 283-tweet thread of GIFs that will prove Allen is Brett Favre.
REASON: Allen has the tools to improve if he spends a year getting some top-notch quarterback coaching, like Patrick Mahomes did. And maybe he becomes a Donovan McNabb type who completes enough 60-yard bombs to make you forget that he misses five-yard passes by 10 yards. But it takes a ton of effort to explain away all of the bad throws on Allen’s tape and stat sheet. Tools should yield results, especially at the mid-major level. When they don’t, it’s wise to admit there’s an extreme level of risk associated with that quarterback instead of making excuses and rationalizations and going gaga over his arm.
DRAFTNIK: Oh, so you hate this pick, then. Here comes the hot take from someone who will say anything for clicks.
REASON: The Bills have a weak supporting cast: a thin receiving corps, an offensive line in transition because of retirements. They have a quarterback-of-the-present, AJ McCarron, who is a short-term solution at best. And they just traded some of the draft capital they need to improve to acquire Allen. And offensive coordinator Brian Daboll doesn’t have a track record of accomplishing much of anything. The bust potential with this selection is frighteningly high. Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have just defined their era, for better or worse.
Grade: C-minus
8. Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Strengths: Everything associated with being an in-space linebacker.
Weaknesses: He’s an in-space linebacker.
The Bears draft a linebacker, and suddenly all feels right in the world.
Roquan Smith wins this year’s Most Distracting Prospect Award, given to the player who upstages other players on their own tape cut-ups. Try to focus on some SEC offensive prospect so you can break his game down, and whammo! There’s Smith blitzing like a missile, or breaking up a pass in the middle of the field, or evading blockers and meeting the running back at the line of scrimmage on 3rd-and-short. He steals the scene from the star every time he shows up. He’s like all of the characters except Black Panther in Black Panther.
Smith is also one of the safest selections in this draft. Calling a selection “safe” is almost a backhanded compliment, because teams are supposed to be bold and daring and find players with a five percent chance of becoming Lawrence Taylor instead of just getting the experienced, productive, obvious choice. Smith is almost guaranteed to become a productive starter, probably as a rookie, and will probably develop into a perennial Pro Bowler.
Of course, Smith plays a position where talent is plentiful and the difference between an All-Pro and a serviceable starter doesn’t have that much impact on the win-loss column. But overthinking the economics of the draft is a great way to leave gaping holes in the middle of your depth chart. Chicago just got a three-down linebacker with big-play capability who should be a high-level starter for the next decade. Look for Smith to soon start upstaging some of the guys drafted ahead of him on their own highlight reels. This is a fine selection for the sleeper team that no one is talking about.
Grade: A
9. San Francisco 49ers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
Having hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last year, the 49ers…oh wait, that didn’t happen.
Having won 11 games and established themselves as…hmm, that didn’t happen either.
Wait, the 49ers still kinda stink? Wow. It turns out winning a trade with the Patriots isn’t the same as winning a Super Bowl. The Jimmy Garoppolo hype last season overshadowed just how weak the roster around him still was and how much work the Niners must do in this draft. It starts with making sure Garoppolo has the protection he needs to achieve his preternatural potential.
Now, this year’s tackle class is…unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of this year’s tackles.
Good: McGlinchey is Matt Ryan’s cousin. He has a winning, likeable personality, like Jason Kelce without the “unhinged Batman villain” vibe. He’s also a punishing run-blocker with fine technique who did a swell job cleaning up the devastation left in teammate Quenton Nelson’s wake. And unlike tackles who played in wide-open offenses, he can line up in a three-point stance without looking like a middle-aged fat guy at his first yoga class.
Bad: McGlinchey doesn’t fit the left tackle prototype. Top edge-rushers are going to win against him.
Terrifying: There is nothing terrifying about McGlinchey, which may make him the best tackle prospect in this class. He won’t make unexpected mistakes, and coaches know he’ll need help against Von Miller types.
So the 49ers get a sturdy pass protector. It’s not a bad pick. But there is still a ton of work to be done.
Grade: B-plus
10. Arizona Cardinals (via Oakland): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Deadly Accurate Quarterback Comparison: Millennial Jay Cutler, Joey Harrington.
Josh Rosen’s biggest problem is that he is overprepared.
The NFL’s sewing circle of like-minded insiders just doesn’t like Rosen. And they want all of us to know it. You couldn’t get a beer during the combine without a hostess asking, “Would you like to see our snack menu, and did you know that Josh Rosen’s teammates REALLY hate him?”
The distaste self-proclaimed Real Football Guys have for Rosen was broadcast 24/7 this draft season on the Rumors and Scuttlebutt Network, with tales about politics, angry teammates and hot tubs deployed as proxy arguments for he’s just not our kind of guy.
Rosen is an extremely qualified franchise quarterback prospect, physically and mentally, but he rubs the NFL hivemind the wrong way. The problem for Rosen and the Cardinals is that the hivemind is persistent and consistent, and it makes sure its prophecies are self-fulfilled. If the Real Football Guys decide some tall kid with good hair deserves 75 chances, the tall kid with good hair gets 75 chances. If someone else “doesn’t fit the culture,” he had better perform like Randy Moss right away.
So Rosen must be undeniably successful as quickly as possible. Otherwise, he will be othered by the hivemind and find second chances hard to come by while less-gifted quarterbacks who act more like the eager young second lieutenants in old war movies get opportunities instead.
That’s just how the NFL works, and challenging it makes you even more of an outsider.
Arizona may be Rosen’s best landing spot: a quiet media market, an organization that doesn’t get sucked into histrionics, a new coach who won’t be on the hot seat anytime soon and a depth chart full of tall guys with good hair that will be easily climbed once Sam Bradford gets injured (Labor Day) and Mike Glennon generates his 15th turnover (Columbus Day). In three years, we may be wondering what other teams were thinking when they let Rosen fall to the Cardinals. Let’s hope so. Because the NFL hivemind could always use another kick in its complacency.
Grade: A
11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Strengths: Blitzing, big-play capability, awareness, leadership.
Weaknesses: Outside man coverage.
Most modern NFL offensive tactics are designed to isolate and attack the nickelback.
Teams place speedsters like Tyreek Hill and big, athletic Rob Gronkowski types in the slot specifically so they can create mismatches against the nickelback. They build formations and personnel groupings to purposely place the nickelback in a bind.
The RPO is the NFL’s darling strategy right now—your know-it-all friends like to explain the play’s design; your know-even-more friends like to say that it’s all just play action with a fancy name—because the Eagles used run-pass options to win the Super Bowl. In its most basic form, the RPO attacks the nickelback by forcing him to guess run or pass and then does the opposite.
Nickelback has been a starting position in the NFL for years and is one of the most critical positions on the field. But because teams use the same depth charts that they have mimeographed since the 1970s, nickelbacks are still thought of as role players or niche fillers. That outdated thinking even extends to the draft, where great nickel defenders like Minkah Fitzpatrick are still met with, Gosh, I’m just not sure if he is a safety or a cornerback.
Fitzpatrick is the best nickelback prospect in NFL history. (Tyrann Mathieu had character concerns and was also used on offense, confusing his draft profile.) He’s exactly the defender teams need to counter the RPO and mix-and-match tactics in the slot, because his ability to attack the backfield will make offenses account for him, rather than vice-versa. He also has excellent play-recognition skills and the quickness to regroup after play-fakes. While no one human can cover both Tyreek and Gronk in the slot, Fitzpatrick has the size and speed to move outside or to deep safety so a quicker defender can slide to the nickel. Fitzpatrick never has to leave the field on defense.
Fitzpatrick is a cross between the Honey Badger and Malcolm Jenkins. He’s the vanguard of a new type of defender that the NFL needs more of. He should have been drafted higher. The Dolphins, despite ostensibly being strong at “safety,” will be happy he fell to them.
That’s right: The Dolphins did something right. We’re as shocked as you are.
Grade: A
UP NEXT: No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers