NFL Draft 2018: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Deadly Accurate (LOL) Quarterback Comparison: Donovan McJakelocker.

Bleacher Report proudly presents Every Josh Allen Argument Ever, a one-act play.

VOICE OF REASON: Josh Allen has real accuracy issues.

DRAFTNIK GONE UTTERLY INSANE: You are just saying that because of his 56.2 percent completion rate. That’s just a stat. Stats are for losers. You’re a loser. NERRRRD.

REASON: Allen’s completion rate is terrible. But I also watched his game film. He misses receivers by a mile, on both long and short throws.

DRAFTNIK: You don’t know what you are looking at. You didn’t take into account how bad his receivers were. You don’t appreciate football on as many levels as I do.

REASON: Yes, he suffered from some dropped passes and misjudged balls in the air. But his accuracy was poor in 2016, when he had a better supporting cast. And Wyoming doesn’t face many great defenses, either. He only completed 50 percent of his passes against winning teams last year, with four touchdowns and five interceptions.



DRAFTNIK: But his arm is amazing! And he is a high-character guy! All the NFL insiders love him! Who are you to question NFL insiders, stat boy?

REASON: NFL insiders consistently and reliably overrate tall, strong-armed, plus-character quarterbacks, because NFL insiders think they can fix everything else. Allen may be the perfect example of the type of quarterback who is always drafted too high.

DRAFTNIK: Look! I made a GIF of one of Allen’s bombs. Here’s another! And this pass is incomplete, but only because his receiver wasn’t fast enough to catch up to his rocket arm. I’m starting a 283-tweet thread of GIFs that will prove Allen is Brett Favre.

REASON: Allen has the tools to improve if he spends a year getting some top-notch quarterback coaching, like Patrick Mahomes did. And maybe he becomes a Donovan McNabb type who completes enough 60-yard bombs to make you forget that he misses five-yard passes by 10 yards. But it takes a ton of effort to explain away all of the bad throws on Allen’s tape and stat sheet. Tools should yield results, especially at the mid-major level. When they don’t, it’s wise to admit there’s an extreme level of risk associated with that quarterback instead of making excuses and rationalizations and going gaga over his arm.

DRAFTNIK: Oh, so you hate this pick, then. Here comes the hot take from someone who will say anything for clicks.

REASON: The Bills have a weak supporting cast: a thin receiving corps, an offensive line in transition because of retirements. They have a quarterback-of-the-present, AJ McCarron, who is a short-term solution at best. And they just traded some of the draft capital they need to improve to acquire Allen. And offensive coordinator Brian Daboll doesn’t have a track record of accomplishing much of anything. The bust potential with this selection is frighteningly high. Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have just defined their era, for better or worse.

Grade: C-minus