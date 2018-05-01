Which College Football Freshmen Could Be One-and-Done If the NFL Allowed It?

0 of 8

Associated Press

The ink is barely dry on the 2018 NFL draft, which means 2019 mock drafts are already spreading like wildfire.

That got us thinking: Which incoming freshmen would be the top candidates to jump to the NFL after just one season if college football had a one-and-done option like basketball has?

It will probably never happen. With limited exceptions, 19-year-old kids would not be capable of undertaking the physical demands of the NFL without suffering a catastrophic injury. But some of these freshmen are so highly touted and so large for their age that they would at least be worth a flier in next year's draft.

For the sake of argument, only true freshmen were considered for this list. Maybe Stanford's Davis Mills, Georgia's Isaiah Wilson or Ohio State's Shaun Wade could make the leap after redshirting the 2017 season, but we're only interested in those who could go from high school to the NFL in the span of 16 months.

Some of these guys might be lucky to even see the field as freshmen, so this shouldn't be considered a ranking of first-year players most likely to appear on 2018 all-conference teams. Rather, players on the following slides are listed in ascending order of where they might appear in 2019 mock drafts if they were eligible.