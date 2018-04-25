NFL OC: Lamar Jackson 'Will Not Be Able to Play' QB at Pro Level

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

An unnamed NFL offensive coordinator said University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won't stick at the position throughout his NFL career.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com passed along comments from coaches and scouts about the top QB prospects, and one was quick to shoot down Jackson's potential as a passer.

"He's an awesome athlete. He will not be able to play (quarterback) in this league—mark my words," the offensive coordinator said. "When he throws, he hopes."

Jackson faced questions about a possible switch to wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. The Cardinals standout replied by saying he's "strictly [a] quarterback" and wouldn't be interested in playing for a team that wanted him to change roles.

"That's crazy," Jackson told reporters in Indianapolis. "I thought I did a good job at quarterback. I thought I did. You know? But, hey, they say what they want to say. I'm here now. I'm happy to be here. Now I just have to show my ability."

The 21-year-old Florida native completed 57 percent of his throws for 9,043 yards with 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 38 games in three years at Louisville. He added 4,132 rushing yards and 50 scores on the ground.

He received numerous accolades following the 2016 season, highlighted by the Heisman Trophy and the Associated Press Player of the Year award. He was named the ACC Player of the Year each of his final two seasons with the Cardinals.

While Jackson is not the most polished passer in this year's loaded QB class (that honor goes to either USC's Sam Darnold or UCLA's Josh Rosen), he's perhaps the most explosive all-around playmaker from the group. That's a close race between him and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Anonymous doubters aside, Jackson has done more than enough to warrant an opportunity to prove himself as a quarterback in the NFL.

He's a good bet to come off the board during Thursday's first round, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Possible landing spots include the Arizona Cardinals (No. 15), Buffalo Bills (No. 22) or New England Patriots (No. 23).