NCAA-Formed CBB Commission: End 1-and-Done, Give Lifetime Bans to Cheaters

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Commission on College Basketball is calling for the NCAA to make sweeping reforms to the way it handles corruption in the sport.

According to Jill Martin of CNN, the Condoleezza Rice-led commission wants to replace show-cause penalties against coaches in extreme instances of cheating with lifetime bans.

The commission also wants to change the way the NBA draft is handled. Rice said, "One-and-done has to go one way or another."

On the heels of the commission's releasing a 60-page report, Rice is scheduled to meet with the NCAA's Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday.

The commission recommended the NCAA allow outside entities to make those decisions for the most serious cases of cheating.

It also called for Level I violations to be punishable by a postseason ban of up to five years rather than one and for coaches to receive suspensions of up to one year.

A call was also made for the NBA to get rid of the age restriction for its draft. If that doesn't happen, the commission said it would consider other options, including making freshmen ineligible.

Players who go undrafted are barred from returning to college basketball, but the commission wants to change that rule, provided the player returns to the same school.

One thing Rice's group doesn't want to do is pay athletes to play college basketball.

Although there is seemingly growing support for college players to be compensated, the commission wrote, "The goal should not be to turn college basketball into another professional league."

On that end, the committee wants more NCAA involvement and transparency when it comes to the high school AAU circuit and dealings with apparel companies on the heels of Adidas' involvement in an FBI investigation.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the commission are reportedly hoping to implement changes by August.