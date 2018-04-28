Jordan Mailata NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

POSITIVES

—20-year-old former rugby star with elite athleticism at 6’8” and 345 pounds.

—Physically gifted and aggressive on the rugby pitch, which will translate well to offensive tackle.

—Doesn’t have any bad habits that need coached out. Can be molded from the ground up.

—Has the ideal measurements and length (35 1/2” arms) needed to move with pass-rushers and lock them out with a strong punch.

—Has competed against top-tier athletes as a pro rugby player and has proven his work ethic, athleticism and toughness.

NEGATIVES

—Still learning the position and is a redshirt type player teams must develop.

—Has no football experience.

—Tendency to be aggressive in rugby doesn’t translate well to pass protection in the NFL. Has to learn to be patient, poised and balanced.

—Must buy in to the idea of sitting, learning and developing.

OVERALL

Mailata is a case study in traits vs. production. NFL teams view the big man as a raw athlete that can be taught football on the fly instead of learning in youth football and developing throughout a long playing career before they’re drafted. He’s a work in progress, but his athleticism and toughness are appealing.



GRADE: 5.30 (Priority Free Agent)

PRO PLAYER COMPARISON: Conor McDermott, Buffalo Bills