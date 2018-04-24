Josh Rosen Not Concerned by Draft Stock: 'I've Always Been the No. 2 Guy'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Quarterback Josh Rosen isn't losing any sleep over potentially not being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Up To The Minute on the NFL Network, Rosen said he "has always been the No. 2 guy" in rankings coming out of high school and in college:

Coming out of high school in 2015, Rosen was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the country behind Jarrett Stidham.

Two days away from the start of the NFL draft, the former UCLA star is in the mix as the top quarterback in the class.

B/R's Matt Miller has Rosen ranked as the No. 3 quarterback, behind USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen.

"In terms of mechanics, accuracy, footwork and touch, he's the best passer in the 2018 draft class," Miller wrote about Rosen. "He's an incredibly clean passer."

However, Miller projects Rosen to be the fourth quarterback taken at No. 6 overall in his most recent mock draft.

Among the teams Rosen had a private workout with leading up to the draft are the Cleveland Browns, who own the Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks in the first round.