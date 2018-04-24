Mitt Romney Taunts Russell Westbrook After Picking Up His 4th Foul vs. Jazz

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook picked up four fouls during the first half of Monday's playoff game against the Utah Jazz, and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney was courtside at Vivint Smart Home Arena to remind him.

Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Right Arrow Icon

Romney was notably wearing a No. 5 Jazz jersey. David Stockton is the current No. 5 on the roster, although Rodney Hood wore the number as well before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It wasn't all bad for Westbrook considering he scored 15 points and dished out three assists in the opening two quarters, but he was overaggressive in his matchup with Ricky Rubio, picking up the fourth foul by charging through him on the offensive end.

It was no surprise Westbrook was particularly physical with the Jazz point guard considering he said he was "gonna shut that s--t off next game" after Rubio notched a triple-double in Game 3, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

Rubio had six points and three assists in the first half as his Jazz attempted to seize a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round battle.