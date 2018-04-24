Mitt Romney Taunts Russell Westbrook After Picking Up His 4th Foul vs. Jazz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 18: Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney attends the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz on October 18, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook picked up four fouls during the first half of Monday's playoff game against the Utah Jazz, and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney was courtside at Vivint Smart Home Arena to remind him.

Romney was notably wearing a No. 5 Jazz jersey. David Stockton is the current No. 5 on the roster, although Rodney Hood wore the number as well before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It wasn't all bad for Westbrook considering he scored 15 points and dished out three assists in the opening two quarters, but he was overaggressive in his matchup with Ricky Rubio, picking up the fourth foul by charging through him on the offensive end.

It was no surprise Westbrook was particularly physical with the Jazz point guard considering he said he was "gonna shut that s--t off next game" after Rubio notched a triple-double in Game 3, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

Rubio had six points and three assists in the first half as his Jazz attempted to seize a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round battle.

