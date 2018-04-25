NFL Players Who Should Be Traded on Draft Day

0 of 5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL draft will begin Thursday night, and a flurry of trades are sure to happen between Commissioner Roger Goodell's opening and closing announcements.

Many trades will include picks only, but there's an opportunity for buyers and sellers to accomplish their goals. Some teams want to stockpile assets while clearing out extra cap space, while others want to take advantage of available money and extra picks.

There are five players who stand out as most likely to be traded on draft day. We've found their best fits and probable value based on money, production, scheme and positional value.

To give some recent history, the following players have been moved during the three-day event since 2013: cornerback Jamar Taylor, running backs Chris Ivory, Zac Stacy and LeGarrette Blount, and wide receivers Steve Johnson and Davone Bess.

Whether a contender is looking for that missing piece, a rebuilding team wants to take a low-risk flier or a franchise is after an established star, the price has to be right. This offseason has been filled with unusual trade activity, so it only makes sense that it'll continue through the draft.