Report: Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie Called Donald Trump's Presidency 'Disastrous'

John Froschauer/Associated Press

While some NFL owners have shown support for President Donald Trump, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly is not one of them.

Ken Belson and Michael D. Shear of the New York Times obtained a recording of Lurie criticizing the president during a private league meeting in October.

"Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump," he said. "Yes, there are some. There are some players who do, too. But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one disastrous presidency."

The Eagles have been "in conversations" to set up a date to visit the White House, but a trip wouldn't likely be too popular with the owner or the team.

Both Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount refused the chance to celebrate in Washington D.C., when they won the Super Bowl as members of the New England Patriots last season. Other players, like Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith, have also said they won't visit the White House if invited.

Meanwhile, the Eagles would be the first team to visit since Trump's attacks on the league during last season.

He was especially critical of players who protested during the national anthem, saying the NFL should "fire or suspend" anyone who would kneel. The president also questioned attendance and ratings, calling the games "boring."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a meeting with owners and several high-profile players, including Long and Jenkins, to discuss the league's role regarding social issues. This is where Lurie presumably discussed his distaste for Trump and his administration.

However, the president still has a lot of support from the leaders of the NFL teams with at least eight owners donating to his campaign, including Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, according to Terence Cullen of the New York Daily News.