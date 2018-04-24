Jared Goff Poses as 'Transfer QB' in Prank on Unsuspecting College Football Team

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Imagine, if you will, working all spring to be the best possible football team you can be. Grinding out workouts, going through practice and finally beginning to coalesce—all for things to change in one fell swoop when a transfer walks off the streets and dominates.

Luckily for the team at Ventura College, the alleged transfer was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Pro Bowler teamed with Red Bull for a prank called "The Transfer," which saw him throw on a wig, fake tattoos and a (huge) mole to trick the team into thinking he was a transfer named Dreaj Foge.

As it turned out, Foge was, uhh, not the most welcoming teammate. He asked a fellow quarterback whether he was a punter, then let loose a flurry of "insults" to receivers who were not fast enough for his passes—most thrown purposefully off target.

Head coach Steven Mooshagian and Director of Football Operations Robert Mooshagian were in on the prank and told the team cameras were present for a documentary on JUCO football.

"Everybody was clueless, the whole team looked at him like he was Hercules or something," a player said after the prank was revealed.

Suffice it to say the Rams are happy Foge was a fictional character rather than Goff's actual personality.