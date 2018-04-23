Walmart Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Says He Wants to Do Duet with Kyrie Irving

Walmart Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Says He Wants to Do Duet with Kyrie IrvingApril 23, 2018
Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in a Walmart, told the Cracker Barrel Twitter account he would love to do a duet with Boston Celtics superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.
Yeah, there's a lot to unpack in that sentence. Here's the chain of tweets that led to the revelation:
Tha PO Lounge @MustangPOs
Mustang baseball players meet Mason Ramsey at Cracker Barrel tonight https://t.co/XSzBOg7vkA
Cracker Barrel @CrackerBarrel
We hope your meal was yodelicious! @theMasonRamsey If you could do a Hank duet with one singer, who would it be? #MasonRamsey https://t.co/M7Mx0zkui1
And here's the video that made Ramsey an internet darling:
For what it's worth, Irving is a big music fan. If there is any NBA superstar who might dip his toes into the yodeling game, it would probably be Irving.
Here's hoping this duet comes to fruition.
