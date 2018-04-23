Walmart Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Says He Wants to Do Duet with Kyrie Irving

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in a Walmart, told the Cracker Barrel Twitter account he would love to do a duet with Boston Celtics superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Yeah, there's a lot to unpack in that sentence. Here's the chain of tweets that led to the revelation:

And here's the video that made Ramsey an internet darling:

For what it's worth, Irving is a big music fan. If there is any NBA superstar who might dip his toes into the yodeling game, it would probably be Irving.

Here's hoping this duet comes to fruition.