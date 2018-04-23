Walmart Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Says He Wants to Do Duet with Kyrie Irving

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2018

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 28: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics stands with his team during the National Anthem before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 28, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in a Walmart, told the Cracker Barrel Twitter account he would love to do a duet with Boston Celtics superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Yeah, there's a lot to unpack in that sentence. Here's the chain of tweets that led to the revelation:

And here's the video that made Ramsey an internet darling:

For what it's worth, Irving is a big music fan. If there is any NBA superstar who might dip his toes into the yodeling game, it would probably be Irving.

Here's hoping this duet comes to fruition.

