BelAir Cantina Sorry It Couldn't Seat Giannis, Girlfriend Mariah After Win

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can do anything on a basketball court. He can pull off gravity-defying dunks, block shots five rows deep into the crowd and use his length to make game-winning tip-ins, as he did in Sunday's 104-102 Game 4 triumph over the Boston Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

One thing he apparently cannot do? Get a seat in a full restaurant without having to wait.

BelAir Cantina, a Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee, issued an apology via Facebook for being unable to seat Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, as quickly as it wanted to after the Bucks evened their first-round Eastern Conference series 2-2:

"We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The Milwaukee Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away. We welcome him back Thursday after another Bucks win and will hold open a table."

The restaurant also pledged to give patrons a free taco with any purchase Friday should the Bucks close out the series Thursday in Milwaukee.

As for Giannis, he seemed to take the whole ordeal with his typical affable aplomb. Mariah posted a smiling shot of the All-Star forward later Sunday and thanked all the fans for their support:

Luckily, Giannis also did not go hungry. DiModa Pizza's Instagram account posted a snap of Antetokounmpo after he stopped in for food: