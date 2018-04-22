Jay Feely Says Twitter Photo Holding Gun with Daughter's Prom Date Was a Joke

Jay Feely Says Twitter Photo Holding Gun with Daughter's Prom Date Was a JokeApril 22, 2018
Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and current NFL analyst for CBS Sports, apologized Sunday for a photo he tweeted Saturday of him holding his gun as his daughter was set to head to prom.
You can see the original photo below:
Jay Feely @jayfeely
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys https://t.co/T5JRZQYq9e
Feely later clarified the details of the photo:
Jay Feely @jayfeely
The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue
The tweet was immediately controversial and, at the very least, opened Feely up for a joke or two:
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy
Luckily for the boyfriend, Feely would almost certainly miss wide right. https://t.co/ZrRE4zVxN9
While some found his tweet to be a take on a well-known joke—one that appeared in Bad Boys II and in other memes—others found it to be in poor taste for representing irresponsible gun ownership or continuing the stereotype of women lacking sexual agency and needing the protection of their fathers.
Athletes Smoke Weed. These Are Their Stories.