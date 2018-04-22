Jay Feely Says Twitter Photo Holding Gun with Daughter's Prom Date Was a Joke

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2018

Chicago Bears kicker Jay Feely (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and current NFL analyst for CBS Sports, apologized Sunday for a photo he tweeted Saturday of him holding his gun as his daughter was set to head to prom.

You can see the original photo below:

Feely later clarified the details of the photo:

The tweet was immediately controversial and, at the very least, opened Feely up for a joke or two:

While some found his tweet to be a take on a well-known joke—one that appeared in Bad Boys II and in other memes—others found it to be in poor taste for representing irresponsible gun ownership or continuing the stereotype of women lacking sexual agency and needing the protection of their fathers.

