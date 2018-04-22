MMA Fighter Hits Opponent with a Ferocious Slam, Leaving Him Unconscious

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2018

KnockOut Promotions lived up to its name on Saturday evening in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the Deltaplex Arena.

Lightweight Zack Shaw found himself in trouble on the mat against Alexander Trevino, but he quickly turned the tables on his foe and ended the contest.

The announcers were in the midst of discussing the danger Shaw was in when he hoisted Trevino up and slammed him to the canvas.

Trevino was stiff immediately, and the referee saved him from further damage. The violent end moved Shaw to 6-2 in his professional career and gave him a sensational first-round KO victory.

Related

    Winners and Losers from Atlantic City

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from Atlantic City

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Savage Slam Leaves Him Unconscious

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Savage Slam Leaves Him Unconscious

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Former NFLer Greg Hardy to Make Pro MMA Debut

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Former NFLer Greg Hardy to Make Pro MMA Debut

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Shocking Scenes as Brawl Erupts at MMA Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Shocking Scenes as Brawl Erupts at MMA Fight

    via liverpoolecho