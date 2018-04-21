Sean Manaea Strikes Out 10 En Route to No-Hitter vs. Scorching Hot Red Sox

John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea became the first pitcher this season to throw a no-hitter and slow down the Boston Red Sox in a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

NBC Sports California showed the final out:

Manaea only allowed three baserunners on two walks and one error by shortstop Marcus Semien and recorded 10 strikeouts to complete his masterpiece.

After the game, Manaea said he thought the Semien error was ruled a hit so he wasn't aware that he had a no-hitter going until the 8th inning, per Jane Lee of MLB.com.

In containing Boston's red-hot lineup, Manaea was able to succeed by limiting the amount of hard contact against him:

The Red Sox came into Saturday's game with an MLB-best 17-2 record and had scored at least seven runs in each of the past four games. Their offense was leading the league with 123 runs scored, a .293 batting average, .361 on-base percentage and .497 slugging percentage.

Manaea's no-no nearly coincides with the 25th anniversary of the last time Boston failed to record a hit in a game:

Now in his third MLB season, the 26-year-old Manaea has taken a significant leap forward to start 2018. The left-hander's 1.23 ERA ranks fourth in the American League, and this was his fourth start of at least seven innings with one or fewer runs allowed.