2018 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Simms' Final Predictions

0 of 32

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Draft week is an exciting time in the NFL. It's full of possibilities. It's full of drama, and above all else, it's extremely unpredictable. The mystery, of course, is part of the fun.

If you spend a few minutes on the internet, you're going to find a plethora of people trying to predict what teams will do when the draft kicks off Thursday. Well, that isn't what you'll find here.

I've been around the NFL a long time, and I love putting my experience and knowledge to work during the predraft process. However, I don't spend hundreds of hours trying to figure out what teams are thinking or how they view prospects. I spend that time breaking down game film, analyzing players and talking to people who know them.

It doesn't make a lot of sense to try to determine which guys teams want when the first couple of picks could throw those desires out the window.

I'm going to keep things within the realm of possibility—I won't have the Cleveland Browns drafting two quarterbacks in the top five, even if that would give them a better chance of finally getting the position right. This mock draft is based primarily on my research and analysis.

Consider it built on each team's needs and how I would address them if each franchise gave me the keys to its general manager's office. I won't predict trades because, well, that's just as silly as pretending to know what teams are thinking.