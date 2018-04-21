Amir Khan Beats Phil Lo Greco Via 1st-Round Knockout in Under 40 Seconds

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

It was a triumphant return to the ring for Amir Khan (32-4, 20 KOs), as he knocked out Phil Lo Greco (28-4, 15 KOs) in just 39 seconds on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, to win his first trip inside the ring since he lost to Canelo Alvarez in May 2016.

PA Sport showed a joyous Khan after the win:

After the win, fellow Englishman Kell Brook confronted Khan in the ring, per Sky Sports Boxing:

A bout between those two has been touted in the past, but never materialized. It would make a natural next step for Khan, but he may need more time in the ring before taking on that challenge.

Though Khan, now fighting as a welterweight, was expected to beat Lo Greco comfortably, the knockout surely came as a surprise for the boxer more known for his quick hands and sturdy jab.

This is the first time Khan has earned a stoppage since forcing Carlos Molina to retire in December 2012 and his first knockout since he sent Zab Judah to the canvas in July 2011.

Sherdog's Sean Sheehan and Ring's Mike Coppinger noted the ease with which Khan won:

PA Sport's Declan Warrington pointed out that while the victory is likely comforting for Khan, he did nothing to shake away any rust and may need another bout soon:

Khan and his new trainer, Joe Goossen, were looking to show that Khan has improved his defensive abilities in his time away from the ring, but the 33-year old Lo Greco had nothing to offer in this bout. He was down within the first 20 seconds, and then Khan destroyed him with a flurry on the ropes to secure the lighting-quick knockout. Khan's plans to workshop his defense will have to be sidelined for another fight.

Either way, it's an exclamation-point return for Khan as he looks to make inroads in a crowded, talent-laden welterweight division.

The last time we saw Khan in the ring, he had jumped up two weight classes to take on Alvarez at middleweight. Though Khan's speed and precision gave Alvarez plenty of trouble, his weak chin was not up to usual standards, and he suffered a vicious sixth-round knockout.

Now that he's moved back down to a weight that better suits his size and skill set, the 31-year-old Khan has a chance to establish himself as a tough challenger. He has quick hands and plenty of experience against elite competition; he will just have to make sure his chin can hold up against powerful punchers.