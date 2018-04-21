Rob Gronkowski: Patriots Fans Will See 'Freak-A-Leak' When I 'Maybe' Return

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski addressed the media at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, and while he largely avoided questions regarding his playing status, he did offer some hints.

According to NESN's Doug Kyed, Gronk said fans will see a "freak-a-leak" when he comes back. Then, in response to a follow-up question about whether he'll play in 2018, Gronkowski said, "Maybe."

Gronk has yet to commit to playing, and he hasn't attended the start of the Pats' offseason program. He has two years remaining on the six-year, $54 million contract extension he signed in June 2012.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski wore motocross gear at the press conference and promoted Monster energy drinks:

A reporter asked Gronk when he would replace his motocross helmet with a Patriots helmet, and, according to Kyed, he responded, "When it comes down to time."

The four-time All-Pro was also asked if he would attend New England's voluntary workouts, per Kyed, to which he said, "No, I've got riding skills to work on."

After the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gronkowski said he would take the offseason to think about his playing future.

Though he hasn't yet said anything publicly about what he'll do in 2018, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (via NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman) reported in February that he was expected to continue playing.

The 28-year-old Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.

After missing eight regular-season games in 2016, Gronk bounced back last season with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

In just eight NFL campaigns, Gronk ranks third in team history in receiving yards (7,179) and first in touchdown catches (76).