Luka Doncic Reportedly to Enter 2018 NBA Draft

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Potential No. 1 overall pick Luka Doncic has reportedly filed paperwork to be eligible for the 2018 NBA draft, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 19-year-old Doncic is a native of Slovenia who plays professionally in the Liga ACB for Real Madrid.

In Liga ACB and the Euroleague, Doncic is enjoying his best season with averages of 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 54 games.

Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Right Arrow Icon

Draft Express lists Doncic as 6'8" and 228 pounds, making him a swingman capable of playing shooting guard and small forward.

He has accumulated an impressive list of accolades during his young career, including the ACB Best Young Player Award and Euroleague Rising Star Trophy for 2016-17.

Additionally, Doncic helped lead Slovenia to a gold medal in the 2017 EuroBasket tournament.

Doncic will be part of a stacked draft class that includes former collegiate stars such as Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma's Trae Young.

In his latest big board rankings, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated Doncic as the No. 2 player in the draft behind Ayton.

Wasserman projected in his most recent mock draft that the Memphis Grizzlies will select Doncic with the second overall pick.