Memphis F Karim Sameh Azab Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

University of Memphis forward Karim Sameh Azab announced Saturday he's started treatment after being diagnosed with leukemia lymphoma a few weeks ago.

Azab confirmed the news in a Twitter post:

Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal provided statements from Tigers athletic director Tom Bowen and head basketball coach Penny Hardaway in early April when the program announced Azab had begun receiving care for what was described as an "unspecified illness."

"The resources available to help Karim in this fight are second-to-none and our Tiger family will do everything they can," Bowen said. "We have a fantastic medical team and athletic training staff, and we are all with Karim as he undergoes his treatment."

"Karim has my full support and the support of our whole team," Hardaway added. "While we appreciate the support of the Tiger family in this matter, we would also like to protect the privacy of Karim and his family."

Azab didn't play for Memphis during his freshman campaign in 2016-17. He logged 84 minutes last season after recovering from knee and ankle injuries, tallying 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Egypt native attended Hales Franciscan High School in Chicago before joining the Tigers.