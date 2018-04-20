White Sox RP Danny Farquhar Taken to Hospital After Passing Out in Dugout

White Sox RP Danny Farquhar Taken to Hospital After Passing Out in DugoutApril 21, 2018
Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing in the dugout during Friday night's 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The team issued a statement regarding the situation:
Farquhar had just pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out one batter.
Chicago manager Rick Renteria provided an update after the game, via The Athletic's Jon Greenberg:
jon greenberg @jon_greenberg
Renteria said Farquhar regained consciousness while the EMTs were attending to him. They’ll have more answers tomorrow.
Entering Friday's contest, Farquhar was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA, 0.545 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 7.1 innings over seven appearances this season.
The 31-year-old reliever debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011. The right-hander has pitched for four teams over the course of seven seasons, posting a 3.88 ERA and 1.255 WHIP in 252 career appearances. The White Sox signed him last July after the Tampa Bay Rays released him.
