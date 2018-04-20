White Sox RP Danny Farquhar Taken to Hospital After Passing Out in Dugout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2018

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing in the dugout during Friday night's 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The team issued a statement regarding the situation:

Farquhar had just pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out one batter.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria provided an update after the game, via The Athletic's Jon Greenberg:

Entering Friday's contest, Farquhar was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA, 0.545 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 7.1 innings over seven appearances this season.

The 31-year-old reliever debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011. The right-hander has pitched for four teams over the course of seven seasons, posting a 3.88 ERA and 1.255 WHIP in 252 career appearances. The White Sox signed him last July after the Tampa Bay Rays released him.

Related

    Rick Hahn Unhappy with Losses but Keeps Perspective

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Rick Hahn Unhappy with Losses but Keeps Perspective

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times

    Manfred: Shortening MLB Season Equals Less Pay for Players

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred: Shortening MLB Season Equals Less Pay for Players

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Metrics 101: Lopez's Hot Start Is Overhyped

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Metrics 101: Lopez's Hot Start Is Overhyped

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Mets' Dream Rotation Rebuilding Hype

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mets' Dream Rotation Rebuilding Hype

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report