Aaron Rodgers Announced as Part Owner of Bucks Franchise at Game vs. Celtics

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: Aaron Rodgers attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center on March 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expanding his business portfolio as a part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks

Per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks announced Rodgers bought a stake in the franchise during Friday's playoff game against the Boston Celtics

Rodgers joins a Milwaukee ownership group that includes the three primary owners: Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan.

Since the Bucks' current owners took over prior to the 2014-15 season, they have made three postseason appearances. 

Rodgers and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. The two-time NFL MVP has spent his entire career with the Packers, leading the franchise to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season. 

