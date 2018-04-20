Aaron Rodgers Announced as Part Owner of Bucks Franchise at Game vs. Celtics

Aaron Rodgers Announced as Part Owner of Bucks Franchise at Game vs. CelticsApril 21, 2018
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expanding his business portfolio as a part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks announced Rodgers bought a stake in the franchise during Friday's playoff game against the Boston Celtics.
Matt Velazquez @Matt_Velazquez
The @Bucks just announced that @AaronRodgers12 has bought in and is now a part owner of the franchise. The @Packers QB is here sitting courtside along with girlfriend Danica Patrick and fellow Bucks owner Wes Edens.
Rodgers joins a Milwaukee ownership group that includes the three primary owners: Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan.
Since the Bucks' current owners took over prior to the 2014-15 season, they have made three postseason appearances.
Rodgers and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. The two-time NFL MVP has spent his entire career with the Packers, leading the franchise to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.
