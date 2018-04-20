Aaron Rodgers Announced as Part Owner of Bucks Franchise at Game vs. Celtics

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expanding his business portfolio as a part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks announced Rodgers bought a stake in the franchise during Friday's playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

Rodgers joins a Milwaukee ownership group that includes the three primary owners: Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan.

Since the Bucks' current owners took over prior to the 2014-15 season, they have made three postseason appearances.

Rodgers and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. The two-time NFL MVP has spent his entire career with the Packers, leading the franchise to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.