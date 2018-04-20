Jared Lorenzen Says He's Lost over 100 Pounds Since Starting Weight-Loss Project

BILL KOSTROUN/Associated Press

The "Hefty Lefty" has been putting in the work to shed his nickname—along with quite a few pounds.

At one point last year, former Kentucky Wildcats and New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen stepped on the scale and saw "502.8" pounds. It was then that he decided to start The Jared Lorenzen Project to lose weight:

In a recent interview with USA Today's For The Win, the 37-year-old revealed he's lost 100 pounds in the past year.

"In six weeks, I lost 70 pounds," Lorenzen said, per For The Win's Charles Curtis.

How has he done it? He is on a diet that features "a whole lot of rotisserie chicken," strawberries, cashews and shakes. And of course, there's working out. He has a goal of 10,000 steps per day, lifts weights multiple times per week and participates in a fitness boot camp at least once per month.

For more on Lorenzen's story, check out the video Bleacher Report put together last year:

Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract Grading the Allen Robinson Contract Guice Is the Superstar Prospect to Remember Simms: Lamar Jackson Is No.1 QB in 2018 Draft Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine Where Will Jimmy Graham Land? Simms: Barkley Is on a Different Planet Where Would the Dolphins Trade Jarvis Landry? Where Will Kirk Cousins Land? Building the Perfect QB Prospect for the Draft James Washington Is the Top Riser at WR for NFL Draft Eagles Fans Celebrated Exactly as You Would Expect Right Arrow Icon

Congratulations to Lorenzen, who has seen his hard work pay off.