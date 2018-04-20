Jared Lorenzen Says He's Lost over 100 Pounds Since Starting Weight-Loss Project

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2018

New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football Thursday night, Aug. 17, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
BILL KOSTROUN/Associated Press

The "Hefty Lefty" has been putting in the work to shed his nickname—along with quite a few pounds.

At one point last year, former Kentucky Wildcats and New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen stepped on the scale and saw "502.8" pounds. It was then that he decided to start The Jared Lorenzen Project to lose weight:

In a recent interview with USA Today's For The Win, the 37-year-old revealed he's lost 100 pounds in the past year.

"In six weeks, I lost 70 pounds," Lorenzen said, per For The Win's Charles Curtis.

How has he done it? He is on a diet that features "a whole lot of rotisserie chicken," strawberries, cashews and shakes. And of course, there's working out. He has a goal of 10,000 steps per day, lifts weights multiple times per week and participates in a fitness boot camp at least once per month.

For more on Lorenzen's story, check out the video Bleacher Report put together last year:

Congratulations to Lorenzen, who has seen his hard work pay off.    

