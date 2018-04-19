MMA Announcer Pulls Steve Harvey, Botches Result Leaving Both Fighters Confused

Being a ring announcer is a thankless job, and Alaska Fighting Championship's man in the cage is finding that out after botching the official decision for Elijah Terrell vs. David Booker at AFC 139 on Wednesday at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Anchorage.

The announcer got set to exclaim the victor's name and said, "For your winner, David 'The Co...', excuse me, my bad, Elijah 'Young Snipes' Terrell!"

Only that was not the case. As Booker laughed off the mishap and began to congratulate Terrell, the announcer admitted he "called it wrong."

He amended his announcement with the rightful winner, by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), David "The Coffee Boss" Booker.

"My bad." Yes, it most surely was.

At least the comical situation was fixed in the cage and the true winner got his hand raised.