Marjory Stoneman Douglas to Announce Dolphins' Day 3 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

People with links to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will announce the Miami Dolphins' selections on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL draft on April 28.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Stoneman Douglas football players and the family of late assistant football coach Aaron Feis will be part of the pick announcements.

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz entered the school in Parkland, Florida, with a gun and killed 17 people, including Feis.

Miami holds the Nos. 123, 131, 209, 227 and 229 overall picks in the draft, all of which will be announced on Day 3.

Per Schad, Dolphins players have shown support for those involved with the school by wearing Stoneman Douglas shirts during offseason workouts.