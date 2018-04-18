Marjory Stoneman Douglas to Announce Dolphins' Day 3 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2018

DAVIE, FL - MAY 03: The Miami Dolphins new logo is displayed on a helmet during rookie camp on May 3, 2013 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

People with links to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will announce the Miami Dolphins' selections on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL draft on April 28.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Stoneman Douglas football players and the family of late assistant football coach Aaron Feis will be part of the pick announcements.

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz entered the school in Parkland, Florida, with a gun and killed 17 people, including Feis.

Miami holds the Nos. 123, 131, 209, 227 and 229 overall picks in the draft, all of which will be announced on Day 3.

Per Schad, Dolphins players have shown support for those involved with the school by wearing Stoneman Douglas shirts during offseason workouts.

Related

    Report: Pats Have Expressed Interest in Josh Rosen

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Have Expressed Interest in Josh Rosen

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Draft QBs Nobody's Talking About 👀

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    The Draft QBs Nobody's Talking About 👀

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    The Stat Dolphins Are Building Around Defensively

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    The Stat Dolphins Are Building Around Defensively

    Dave Hyde
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Amendola, Gore Won’t Jump Right into Leadership Roles

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Amendola, Gore Won’t Jump Right into Leadership Roles

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk