Roger Goodell Deposed in Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case; QB Present for Hearing

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took part in a deposition Tuesday as part of Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the league.

Per Richard Maese of the Washington Post, Kaepernick was in the room for the entirety of Goodell's deposition that lasted "all morning."

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion last October after he went unsigned by all 32 teams as a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

Per USA Today's A.J. Perez, attorneys for Kaepernick and the NFL have already deposed NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the case.

Other NFL owners who are expected to be deposed in Kaepernick's grievance include Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, Paul Allen of the Seattle Seahawks and Jed York of the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per the NFL's labor rules, via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Kaepernick's case could result in the termination of the current collective bargaining agreement.

"Article 69, Section 2 of the CBA allows for the agreement to be terminated prematurely in the event of proof of collusion," Florio wrote. "Under Article 17, Section 16(c) of the CBA, termination can arise from only one incident of collusion involving only one player if there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation."

Kaepernick began protesting by taking a knee during the national anthem prior to games throughout the 2016 season.