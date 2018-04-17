NBA Raising Peak G League Salary 35% to $35,000 for Next Season

NBA Raising Peak G League Salary 35% to $35,000 for Next SeasonApril 17, 2018
G League players are going to receive raises of between 35 and 84 percent with the NBA set to increase the peak contract in its developmental league—excluding bonuses—to $35,000 for the 2018-19 season.
The G League announced the changes on Tuesday after Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported the news. The deals, which will include housing and insurance throughout the five-month campaign, previously were worth $26,000 or $19,000 depending on the player's designation.
ESPN's Darren Rovell provided a salary comparison from the esports world:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: The NBA announces that G-League players will make $35,000 for five-month season in 2018-19. The $35,000 now matches what the NBA is paying gamers who got drafted in the first round of the NBA2K League draft.
Players are also eligible to sign two-way contracts, which allows them to switch between an NBA team and its G League affiliate. Those will have prorated salaries of $77,250 for time in the G League and the NBA minimum when playing at the highest level, per Stein.
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?
Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing
Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce
Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG
Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?
The news comes as the Association's minor league starts to become an alternative to college basketball.
Darius Bazley, a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class, decided he's going to play in the G League rather than stick with his commitment to Syracuse.
Last week, he told Hayes Gardner of the Cincinnati Enquirer getting a chance to focus solely on his development as a basketball player was the main factor, not money.
"A lot of feedback I get is people say I need to develop my body, jump shot," Bazley said. "That really stood out to me that I’d be able to have 24 hours all to myself, working on me."
He also said: "People wanna get paid. That's not why. I'd do it for free."
Bazley and any prospects who follow in his footsteps can play one season in the G League and then become eligible for the 2019 NBA draft.
Star ranking courtesy of 247Sports.
Improved Spurs Still Can't Hang with Dubs