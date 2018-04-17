Report: Aaron Rodgers Frustrated, Emotional over Packers' Lack of Communication

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

When it comes to making personnel moves, organizations have been known to consult the face of their franchise.

That hasn't been the case with the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, though. That lack of communication is reportedly causing tension.

In recent months, the team cut ties with longtime receiver Jordy Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. They did so without discussing matters with Rodgers, which has left the signal-caller "frustrated" and "emotional," according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

"Both of those decisions [with Nelson and Van Pelt] were made without him," one league source close to Rodgers told Robinson. "In both situations, he had no influence with [the front office] before anything went down."

The team would be wise to do everything it can to make the two-time NFL MVP happy. The Super Bowl XLV MVP has just two years remaining on his deal. Upsetting him risks the possibility of his not giving them a hometown discount or even negotiating an extension at all.

"I know he's thinking about that stuff when it comes to the next contract because he should have earned a voice by now," the source added, per Robinson. "In other places with [elite] quarterbacks, consideration is given to those guys. I think Aaron wants to be engaged in some decisions. But that's just not the way it works [in Green Bay]. I think that's obviously frustrating and it's going to keep coming out."

Green Bay missed the postseason last season after going 7-9, a campaign in which a broken collarbone limited Rodgers to seven games. He passed for 1,675 yards and 16 touchdowns while posting a quarterback rating of 97.2.

The team may have felt like it was time for a change, having not won the Super Bowl in seven seasons. Last year marked the first time since Rodgers' first full campaign as a starter (2008) that the Packers missed the playoffs, and it took his injury to keep them out this time.

Other than New England Patriots star Tom Brady, perhaps no other player in the NFL has earned the right to have a say in personnel decisions more than Rodgers. But as he told Milwaukee's 102.9 The Hog (h/t Robinson), "It's pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make their decisions. That's the way they want it."

Green Bay has to do what it believes is best for the organization. If they continue to keep Rodgers in the dark, though, the Packers risk angering one of the league's best players—and that could prove costly.