Dwyane Wade Passes Larry Bird for 10th on All-Time NBA Playoff Scoring List

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

With his 16th point Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird on the list of most career points in NBA playoffs history.

Wade entered Monday with 3,882 postseason points, which ranked 11th all-time, according to Basketball Reference. Wade now sits alone in 10th place, with San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (4,014 points) in ninth.

Whether Wade moves ahead of Parker hinges largely on how deep into the playoffs the Heat get this year. If Miami gets into the conference finals, then Wade could potentially get the hundred-plus points he needs to climb the all-time list.

Parker is unlikely to open up much of a gap on Wade. The Spurs look destined for a quick exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, and Parker scored just two points in San Antonio's 113-92 Game 1 defeat.

Moving up to eighth in playoff points will likely be a bridge too far for Wade. Jerry West scored 4,457 points in 153 postseason games, so Wade would need to continue playing for at least another season in order to catch the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

It's unclear whether Wade will return for 2018-19, and even if he did, one more playoff run may not be enough for the 12-time All-Star to track down West.