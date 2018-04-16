Royals vs. Blue Jays Canceled Because of Weather-Related Damage to Rogers Centre

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2018

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 27: The open roof of the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 27, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The April weather is so bad in some areas that baseball games are being canceled even at stadiums with retractable roofs.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals was called off because the Rogers Centre's roof sustained damage during inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader Tuesday.

The team had previously announced it was working with Toronto Police and the CN Tower to assess the situation around the stadium.

Rustin Dodd of The Athletic pointed out ice had presented a problem for the Royals on Sunday night:

This wasn't the only game canceled Monday because of weather, as the Chicago Cubs announced their clash with the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed, and the Boston Red Sox announced their matchup with the Baltimore Orioles was called off as well.

