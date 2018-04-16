4-Star CB Christian Williams Commits to Alabama over LSU, Auburn and More

Credit: 247Sports.com

Christian Williams announced Monday he has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 4-star cornerback ranks 10th at his position and 101st overall nationally in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Williams is also the fourth-best player in the state of Alabama.

Williams is the second defensive back to commit to Alabama for next year. The Crimson Tide are also set to add Brendan Gant, who is the No. 5 safety the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Not only is Alabama adding a future starter to its secondary, but the team is also thwarting two of its biggest SEC rivals. Williams told SEC Country's Sam Spiegelman in March the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers were both in competition with the Tide to get his commitment. Williams added LSU in particular was "probably recruiting me the hardest."

Williams spoke about his decision with SEC Country's Chris Kirschner, saying he thought Alabama offered him the best chance to shine at the FBS level.

"They think that I would be a really good fit for Alabama," Williams said of Crimson Tide coaches Tosh Lupoi and Karl Scott. "They really like long, big corners, and they said that I can definitely play the star position in their defense."

Williams can expect plenty of competition for playing time. The Crimson Tide basically lost their entire starting secondary from 2017, but they're added blue-chip recruits Patrick Surtain Jr., Saivion Smith, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe ahead of the 2018 season.

Considering how much turnover the Alabama defense undergoes from year to year, Williams should have an opportunity to play a key role for the Crimson Tide in a few years.