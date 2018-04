2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Players

0 of 15

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

For nearly a year now, we've been tracking and studying the top players for the 2018 NFL draft. Our work began on flights home from New York City days after the draft last year and now culminates on a flight back to New York City to cover another draft. What are the takeaways from this group?

1. This is a good quarterback draft. There could be six passers drafted in the first round and likely eight total in the first two rounds.

2. This is a good running back draft. Not quite on par with the 2017 class, but good. There will be starters in Round 3.

3. This is a bad wide receiver, defensive tackle and offensive tackle draft. The most recent intel has three receivers, three defensive tackles and three offensive tackles drafted in the first round.

4. The second round is loaded. There aren't 32 first-round caliber players this year, but there are close to 50 second-round caliber guys. That could lead to many trades on Thursday and Friday.

With over 500 players evaluated, graded and ranked, here's our final look at the 2018 NFL draft's rankings.