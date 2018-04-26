2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round PredictionsApril 26, 2018
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions
Listen to no one and trust few: The 2018 NFL draft is about to get wild.
This year marks my seventh year covering the draft professionally, and I've never been more unsure about a mock. In previous years, there was always solid, credible information about not only who the first pick in the draft would be but many picks following that. This year? Crickets.
The Cleveland Browns will draft a quarterback, but which of the big four will it be? Some intel says Sam Darnold has been the guy all along. Another source will say Josh Allen's traits fit general manager John Dorsey's style. Another will pass along that the team loved Baker Mayfield. And don't forget Josh Rosen.
More than ever, this mock draft will be blown up by trades, too. The top three picks seem cemented, but after that, we could see teams like the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots all trying to move up for quarterbacks. Once the first trade happens, a mock draft becomes more about team needs and player fits than predictions.
That didn't stop us from knocking out one more seven-rounder before the fun begins.
1. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: QB Sam Darnold, USC
I felt good-ish about this pick until Thursday morning. When writing this on Monday, I would have said it's 50/50 down to Sam Darnold and Josh Allen. Now, on Thursday morning, it seems the intel is swinging to Darnold or Baker Mayfield. In previous years, I knew it was Jared Goff or Myles Garrett. This year is educated guessing.
Darnold should be the pick, though. The Browns can't afford to shoot for the moon with Josh Allen—a player I like, but one who needs development. Instead, John Dorsey and Co. have to think about the environment they live in. The Browns have been bad for 20 years since coming back into the NFL. They haven't had a single franchise quarterback in that time. Darnold might not be the best quarterback from this class in five seasons, but he won't be the worst.
What's to like about Darnold? He's smart, poised, tough and only 20 years old. The upside is through the roof with him. I even compared to Tony Romo in his pre-draft report. He has the right mix of confidence and composure to be the player to resurrect the Browns.
2. New York Giants
The Pick: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
If there is one pick in this entire mock draft to feel good about, this is it. Everything I've heard dating back to the Senior Bowl was that if Darnold goes first overall, the Giants would select Saquon Barkley. And that scenario plays out perfectly here.
Every move the Giants have made this offseason points to loading up to help Eli Manning, not replace him. Drafting Barkley to go with Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram is a smart play if the front office and coaching staff believe Manning has two or three more years before he's done.
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
The Pick: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Here's the only thing anyone knows: the Jets will draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.
Who that pick will be is a mystery. There has been information linking them to Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen throughout this process. It's Mayfield getting the tab in this final mock draft. He's accurate, mobile and the fiery leader that'll match the team's aggressive young defense. But it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rosen picked here. Or Allen.
The thought process behind Mayfield or Rosen over Allen is that this front office already missed badly on a project in Christian Hackenberg. They can't afford to miss on another if Allen doesn't hit his ceiling. Both Rosen and Mayfield are seen as safer options for the intense scrutiny the Jets face from the local media.
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston)
The Pick: EDGE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State
When the Browns come on the clock for the second time Thursday night, there could be a trade, but the front office could also see a situation where it can draft the best defensive player in this year's class to bookend with last year's No. 1 pick Myles Garrett. That is too good to pass on for future picks.
Bradley Chubb is the forgotten elite talent in this year's class. He's athletic, big, productive and game-ready in terms of technique. And for a Browns team that's won one football game in two seasons, the goal should be adding as many blue-chip talents as possible over accumulating extra picks. This roster needs an infusion of talent now, not in 2019.
5. Denver Broncos
The Pick: OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
The Denver Broncos come on the clock with a ton of potential scenarios that should all appeal to general manager John Elway. A trade may be the option here with the Arizona Cardinals swooping in to draft Baker Mayfield, but in a mock draft with no trades predicted, the Broncos get the best player on the board and a true All-Pro talent in Quenton Nelson.
The selection of Nelson is possible because of the signing of Case Keenum at quarterback. And what better way to build an offense around Keenum than to give him elite protection up the middle and boost the run game with an elite blocker.
The Broncos might be tempted by Denzel Ward here if they keep the pick, as another cornerback is needed now that Aqib Talib is a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
The Pick: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
Mark this one down as a potential trade spot for teams hoping to get one of the top quarterbacks still on the board. If this plays out, the Bills and Cardinals would both be trying to jump up to select their passer of the future.
That's good news for the Indianapolis Colts, but at some point, they have to make a selection. That pick should be Denzel Ward. The Ohio State cornerback is a fast, feisty player at the line of scrimmage and has the tools to play either inside or outside alignment. Pairing him with last year's picks Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson has the Colts secondary looking downright dangerous.
Another option here would be Roquan Smith out of Georgia. The junior linebacker was the best defender in college football last year and would fill a massive hole in the middle of the defense.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
One of the most popular rumors running around as draft week unfolds is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will draft a safety at pick No. 7. The only question is if it'll be Minkah Fitzpatrick or FSU's Derwin James. The intel is shaky as of this writing, so the higher-ranked Fitzpatrick gets the nod.
Coming out of Alabama, Fitzpatrick is a utility knife in the secondary with experience playing outside cornerback, slot corner, safety and even a little edge linebacker in sub-packages. He's the type of athlete and leader every team dreams of having and is an excellent value at No. 7 overall.
If it's Derwin James here, don't be surprised though. Some NFL sources I've spoken to prefer James because he's a cleaner projection to a safety position and is thought of as more of a true strong safety prospect.
8. Chicago Bears
The Pick: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
If Quenton Nelson is gone, look for the Chicago Bears to go defense and select one of the draft's biggest upside players in Tremaine Edmunds.
Edmunds, who is just 19 years old and already a chiseled 6'5", 253 pounds, can play either inside or outside linebacker and gives the Bears their most versatile weapon at linebacker since Brian Urlacher called it quits. Getting him into a front seven with Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks gives the Bears a strength that's been lacking on either side of the ball since the Super Bowl run with Urlacher and Devin Hester.
9. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
Don't rule out the San Francisco 49ers as a trade partner, should one of the quarterbacks fall down the board. But in this mock draft, the team sits tight and makes a smart selection by adding linebacker Roquan Smith.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Reuben Foster, linebacker is a need. It was actually already a need before Foster was charged with felony domestic violence earlier this month, and his situation only intensified the team's need to add in the middle of the defense. Smith is a plug-and-play starter who won't need any time learning the ropes in the NFL.
There have been rumors of a Mike McGlinchey pick here, and while that value is good, it would be a surprise given the team's needs elsewhere.
10. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
Ladies and gentlemen, Jon Gruden is running the show in Oakland. That's what this pick signals.
Forget the needs on defense, Gruden needs Derek Carr protected to run his offense, and after reviewing last year's tape, there is no way the Raiders can roll with the same protection at offensive tackle.
Enter Mike McGlinchey.
The Notre Dame left tackle projects best on the right side in the NFL, and that's exactly where Oakland will plug him in for the foreseeable future. McGlinchey is a refined, pro-ready prospect with the tools to have a Jack Conklin-like impact right out of the gate.
11. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
Disclaimer: I do not expect Josh Allen to last this long on Thursday night. In fact, he could be the first pick in the entire draft. But right now, with no trades, this is what could happen. I would expect Buffalo to move heaven and Earth to try and get him should a slide like this happen.
Allen is an upside pick at quarterback, not unlike Patrick Mahomes II last year. He could sit, learn and prepare under Ryan Tannehill before taking the QB1 job full-time in 2019. It's a recipe that worked for Andy Reid's Chiefs and could work brilliantly for Adam Gase's Dolphins. If Allen is still on the board.
12. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
Where will Josh Rosen's slide down the board stop?
It could be at No. 3 overall. It could be in a trade up as the Miami Dolphins or Arizona Cardinals try to secure their quarterback of the future. It could also be here, where the Buffalo Bills traded up to get a quarterback should one fall down the board.
Rosen is a polarizing prospect, but there is no doubting he's a beautiful thrower who excels at playing from the pocket and making timing throws. He has been banged up, but if he's kept clean, he has all the tools to be an excellent starter as a rookie. And that's what Buffalo needs.
13. Washington Redskins
The Pick: S Derwin James, FSU
Many expect this pick to be Washington's Vita Vea—and I would too if Derwin James were off the board. In this mock draft, he's still here and Washington can't afford to pass on a top-10 non-quarterback in the class.
James slides in perfectly in the secondary and can be the force at strong safety the team so badly needs. He'll also help stop the run and boost the entire defense to a level the team hasn't seen. Defensive tackle is certainly a need—even with Jonathan Allen coming back healthy in 2018—but it's not enough of a need to bypass a game-changing safety in James.
14. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: EDGE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
It's no secret the Green Bay Packers want and need help at edge-rusher. And if the draft falls this way, the team is in an ideal situation to get a raw but promising player at outside linebacker in Marcus Davenport.
Boston College's Harold Landry would be more NFL-ready at this pick, but Davenport's combination of size and athleticism is simply too good to pass up. He likely won't be ready to make an impact on every down as a rookie, but he can contribute as a sub-package rusher right away while learning the ropes of a full-time role. And if he can come in and give the Packers six sacks this year, he'll quickly become a fan favorite and a player the defense can build around.
15. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Five quarterbacks in the top 15 picks—so much for this being a weak quarterback class.
The Arizona Cardinals are a potential team to trade up and try to secure the franchise quarterback they missed on last year by not being aggressive enough to move up for Mahomes. This time around, they are able to sit and still get a dynamic quarterback of the future in Lamar Jackson.
Jackson isn't for everyone and will require an offensive coordinator to mold his scheme to fit the Heisman winner's unique talents, but that can work just fine. Jackson's ability to beat defenses with his arm and legs makes him a potential Day 1 impact, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up as Rookie of the Year, provided he can get onto the field.
16. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Based on conversations with NFL scouts and executives this week, I believe the Baltimore Ravens would love to see Lamar Jackson available here. I've also heard not to rule out the selection of a tight end like Hayden Hurst. With Jackson off the board and it seeming like a pretty big reach to get Hurst here, I'm going back to Calvin Ridley.
Even after signing a multitude of receivers in free agency, the Ravens still lack a No. 1 threat and a player to build the offense around. Ridley gives them both. He's pro-ready coming out of Alabama and the best route-runner in the draft.
If the Ravens are going to roll with Joe Flacco at quarterback, the best thing to do is bank on Ridley as his go-to threat.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: DL Vita Vea, Washington
The Chargers' biggest need is improving the run defense. Vita Vea's biggest strengths are stacking up blockers, shedding them with ease and making things tough for running teams. It's a match made in heaven.
Some people will look at Vea and think he's just a nose tackle, but this isn't Danny Shelton we're talking about. Vea is 347 pounds. He can chase down ball-carriers and quarterbacks. He can give an interior push and collapse the pocket. He's a versatile three-down player if he's asked to be.
The Chargers will ask him to be while daring opposing offenses to block Vea, Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa and Corey Liuget.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
There are a number of directions the Seattle Seahawks can go with pick No. 18: wide receiver, offensive line, running back, defensive back etc. But cornerback is the team's biggest need after seeing the Legion of Boom fall apart last season.
Josh Jackson can't be expected to replace Richard Sherman's impact or leadership, but a combination of Jackson and Shaq Griffin can give the Seahawks a dangerous young duo at cornerback to start the reload. Jackson might not be a fit for every scheme with his 4.56 speed, but his size and technique are an ideal fit in Seattle.
19. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
If the Dallas Cowboys have cleared Leighton Vander Esch medically, I believe he's the pick here. But as I reported on Wednesday's Stick to Football podcast, many teams have removed him from their board. With Vander Esch's future in question, the Cowboys look to plug the hole left by the release of Dez Bryant.
Courtland Sutton entered the 2017 season as a potential top-10 pick but never answered the critics' questions about speed and separation on film or in workouts. He's a big-bodied receiver who can dominate on 50/50 balls but might not be super savvy as a route-runner. The Cowboys can make that work opposite Allen Hurns if Sutton can give them wins on slant routes and comebacks—something his tape says he can do.
Don't be surprised if this is Vander Esch on Thursday night, but Sutton might be the better pick long-term.
20. Detroit Lions
The Pick: EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College
New Lions head coach Matt Patricia will emphasize a defense built on speed and toughness while inheriting a team that was light on both. The Lions can address that at the edge by adding Harold Landry, the draft's best true 3-4 outside linebacker and a Day 1 playmaker.
Landry was my top senior heading into the 2017 season, but injuries held him back in his final year. His 2016 tape though shows a special talent with the burst and bend to frustrate offensive tackles. Let him come off the left side of the defense with Ziggy Ansah on the right and the Lions have an outside pass rush that no one will want to face.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
The Pick: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
Linebacker—particularly one with speed—is the primary need for the Cincinnati Bengals after trading the No. 12 pick for Buffalo left tackle Cordy Glenn and pick No. 21 overall. With Boise State stud Leighton Vander Esch on the board, this should be an easy selection.
Vander Esch does have a neck issue, and there are teams that have taken him off their boardsm but there are also teams with him still cleared to play. There's no way of knowing if Cincinnati is one of those teams, but Vander Esch's athleticism and three-down ability would be perfect for a team that desperately needs to move on from Vontaze Burfict.
Other potential picks here include interior linemen James Daniels (Iowa) and Frank Ragnow (Arkansas).
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)
The Pick: OC James Daniels, Iowa
In a no-trade mock draft, the Buffalo Bills hold tight at pick No. 22 overall and select the smoothest center in the draft in Iowa's James Daniels.
A junior entry, Daniels is excellent moving off his spot at either center or guard. He's agile, fluid and athletic as a run-blocker and shows patience, poise and awareness as a pass protector. For a team losing Eric Wood and maybe Richie Incognito, Daniels is not only a value but a need if the Bills don't trade up for a quarterback.
Some scouts have suggested this might be the landing spot for Mason Rudolph, and I agree that's possible if the Bills can't trade up in Round 1.
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
The Pick: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
The New England Patriots waste no time in drafting the eventual successor to Tom Brady by landing Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph at No. 23 overall. After the Patriots traded Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams for this selection, it became the hot rumor that they were eyeing a quarterback, and now they get one.
Rudolph isn't a great fit for every scheme, but he is an ideal add in New England, where he won't be asked to run around in the pocket and can use his touch accuracy to make throws over the middle. He has the vision and timing to excel in this offense if given time to sit and learn behind the best to ever do it.
The Patriots could try to move up, but that doesn't seem like a Bill Belichick thing to do. Instead, look for New England to keep its two picks in Round 1 and try to add two future starters.
24. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Marty Hurney officially returned as the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, and he needs to fix a secondary that fell apart in his absence. Up first is getting a dynamic Day 1 cornerback. Jaire Alexander can be exactly that.
He was lights-out good in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final season for the Louisville Cardinals. When healthy—and he was by the end of the year—Alexander showed the tools to be an electric cover man with great instincts and power at the line of scrimmage. With the Panthers secondary suddenly short on playmakers, Alexander can slide right into a major role as a rookie.
25. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans need an aggressive playmaker at linebacker and get lucky with Rashaan Evans falling right into the lap of head coach Mike Vrabel and Co. At middle linebacker, Evans is an answer to prayers.
Coming out of Alabama, he is talented and productive as a three-down threat. He's been asked to stack up against the run, rush off the edge and drop into coverage. The only reason a talent like him is available at No. 25 overall is because of the run that caused six quarterbacks to be drafted ahead of this spot.
If Harold Landry is here, I would expect him to be the selection, but in this mock, it's all Evans.
26. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: DL Taven Bryan, Florida
One of the most obvious connections in this year's draft may be the Atlanta Falcons and Taven Bryan. The Falcons' need for an up-front presence is one every scout and executive has been talking about in the last two months, and Bryan seems to be a great fit for what they're trying to do.
His athleticism and upside are the selling points to his game. He's fast and flashy off the ball and has the body to play in a 3-technique or 5-technique, which adds value to his profile in an NFL in which the line between 3-4 and 4-3 has blurred with sub-packages. Bryan is the type of athlete who can play up front in any formation and make an impact.
27. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
The New Orleans Saints seem set on adding a tight end in this year's class. That might happen in Round 1 if a player like Hayden Hurst or Dallas Goedert is still on the board. In this scenario, the Saints get an ideal pass-catcher who is a ferocious player with the ball in his hands.
Hurst, who played minor league baseball before joining the South Carolina football team, is an older prospect who will turn 25 years old in August, but the Saints are in win-now mode and won't worry about his long-term projection as much as his immediate impact. And he can have a big one as the intermediate weapon in the offense and a true threat up the seam to keep safeties from keying on the run or No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: RB Derrius Guice, LSU
It seems as if the Pittsburgh Steelers are never going to sign Le'Veon Bell to a long-term extension, which makes the selection of his replacement at No. 28 all the more likely. It's also a great value as the Steelers get a true top-20 talent falling down the board.
Derrius Guice is the best power runner in the draft and has legit skills between the tackles. He's also agile and fast enough to bounce runs outside and find daylight. And while he wasn't used as a receiver often at LSU, his workouts have shown he can make an impact in the passing game.
With Bell's future in doubt, Guice is a smart pick for general manager Kevin Colbert's Steelers.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: OL Connor Williams, Texas
Offensive line isn't the biggest need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the team loves drafting for value, and the Texas product is the best player on the board. He also brings versatility given his ability to play left tackle (three years at Texas) and the way teams are projecting him inside to guard.
Williams would likely play inside for the Jaguars, where his athleticism and ability to reach linebackers in the running game would be a major boost. He's also poised and patient enough in the passing game to be an asset protecting Blake Bortles.
Given the already dominant defense in place, the selection of Williams will boost an offense that can be downright scary when it's rolling.
30. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
Why not take the big, mean, nasty, throwback offensive guard to open up rushing lanes for Dalvin Cook and keep quarterback Kirk Cousins' jersey clean?
That's the thought process behind this pick. The Vikings paid record-setting money to Cousins and should protect that investment. In a short amount of time last year, Cook showed he can be a game-changing running back. Adding Hernandez only makes this offense better.
The Vikings could go a number of ways, including an offensive tackle or a defensive back, but continuing to build the offense is the smartest way to attack this offseason.
31. New England Patriots
The Pick: OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
It's no secret that the loss of Nate Solder in free agency has made the New England Patriots a likely landing spot for an offensive tackle. It just so happens that UCLA's Kolton Miller is like a mirror image of Solder as a tall, lean athletic tackle (6'9", 309 lbs) who can excel in the passing game with his length and footwork.
As mentioned before, there's the possibility that the Patriots will attempt to package picks Nos. 23 and 31 for a move up to get one premier player, but in a mock draft without trades, the most likely scenario has them drafting a quarterback of the future and a left tackle of the future with the two first-rounders.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
The rich get richer as D.J. Moore falls to the Philadelphia Eagles—who would love to add another weapon at receiver and make Carson Wentz's supporting cast that much better.
Moore is a clean route-runner with power in his game to break off routes and separate with his feet. At 6'0", 210 pounds, he's not a big, overwhelming target, but the Eagles have that guy in Alshon Jeffery. Moore's role is to create separation on underneath and crossing routes to loosen up the defense and make plays. His ability to win on option routes is also great for the run-pass option offense in Philadelphia.
The Eagles don't pick again until Round 4, so don't be surprised if this is a trade-back scenario Thursday night.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
34. New York Giants: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
35. Cleveland Browns: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon (from Houston)
36. Indianapolis Colts: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State
37. Indianapolis Colts: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State (from N.Y. Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
39. Chicago Bears: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
40. Denver Broncos: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
41. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
42. Miami Dolphins: Da'Ron Payne, DL, Alabama
43. New England Patriots: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (from San Francisco)
44. Washington Redskins: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
45. Green Bay Packers: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford
47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Luke Falk, QB, Washington St.
49. Indianapolis Colts: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU (from Seattle via N.Y. Jets)
50. Dallas Cowboys: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
51. Detroit Lions: Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech
52. Baltimore Ravens: Dallas Goedert, TE, SDSU
53. Buffalo Bills: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Frank Ragnow, OC, Arkansas
55. Carolina Panthers: Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada
56. Buffalo Bills: Justin Reid, S, Stanford (from L.A. Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans: Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hayes State
58. Atlanta Falcons: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
59. San Francisco 49ers: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers (from New Orleans)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
62. Minnesota Vikings: Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest
63. New England Patriots: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
64. Cleveland Browns: Deon Cain, WR, LSU (from Philadelphia)
Round 3
65. Buffalo Bills: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State (from Cleveland)
66. New York Giants: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
67. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
68. Houston Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pitt
69. New York Giants: Kyzir White, LB/S, West Virginia (from Tampa Bay)
70. San Francisco 49ers: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington (from Chicago)
71. Denver Broncos: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU
72. New York Jets: Josh Sweat, EDGE, FSU
73. Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
74. San Francisco 49ers: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
75. Oakland Raiders: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
76. Green Bay Packers: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
77. Cincinnati Bengals: Martinas Rankin, OL, Miss. State
78. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong Jr., EDGE, Kansas (from Washington)
79. Arizona Cardinals: B.J. Hill, DL, NC State
80. Houston Texans: Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss (from Seattle)
81. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Nnadi, DL, FSU
82. Detroit Lions: Rashaad Penny, RB, SDSU
83. Baltimore Ravens: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
84. Los Angeles Chargers: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
85. Carolina Panthers: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State (from Buffalo)
86. Kansas City Chiefs: Rasheem Green, DL, USC
87. Los Angeles Rams: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina St.
88. Carolina Panthers: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
89. Tennessee Titans: Chad Thomas, EDGE, Miami
90. Atlanta Falcons: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
91. New Orleans Saints: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
94. Minnesota Vikings: Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
95. New England Patriots: Mark Walton, RB, Miami
96. Buffalo Bills: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee (from Philadelphia)
*97. Arizona Cardinals: Rashaan Gaulden, CB/S, Tennessee
*98. Houston Texans: Ian Thomas, TEI, ndiana
*99. Denver Broncos: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
*100. Cincinnati Bengals: Lorenzo Carter, EDGE, Georgia
*Denotes compensatory selection.
Round 4
101. Green Bay Packers: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Central Michigan (from Cleveland)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida (from N.Y. Giants)
103. Houston Texans: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
104. Indianapolis Colts: P.J. Hall, DL, Sam Houston State
105. Chicago Bears: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
106. Denver Broncos: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
107. New York Jets: Christopher Herndon, TE, Miami
108. New York Giants: Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana (from Tampa Bay)
109. Washington Redskins: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa (from San Francisco via Denver)
110. Oakland Raiders: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
111. Los Angeles Rams: Tyquan Lewis, EDGE, Ohio State (from Miami)
112. Cincinnati Bengals: Russell Gage, WR, LSU
113. Denver Broncos: Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern (from Washington)
114. Cleveland Browns: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn (from Green Bay)
115. Chicago Bears: Jalyn Holmes, EDGE, Ohio State (from Arizona)
116. Dallas Cowboys: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
117. Detroit Lions: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State
118. Baltimore Ravens: Duke Ejiofor, EDGE, Wake Forest
119. Los Angeles Chargers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
120. Seattle Seahawks: Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
121. Buffalo Bills: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
122. Kansas City Chiefs: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
123. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Izzo, TE, FSU (from Carolina via Cleveland)
124. Kansas City Chiefs: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas (from L.A. Rams)
125. Tennessee Titans: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
126. Atlanta Falcons: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
127. New Orleans Saints: Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
128. San Francisco 49ers: Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas (from Pittsburgh)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
130. Philadelphia Eagles: Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa (from Minnesota)
131. Miami Dolphins: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon (from New England via Philadelphia)
132. Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
*133. Green Bay Packers: Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss
*134. Arizona Cardinals: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
*135. Los Angeles Rams: Will Richardson, OT, NC State (from N.Y. Giants)
*136. Los Angeles Rams: Mason Cole, OC, Michigan (from New England)
*137. Dallas Cowboys: Jamil Demby, OG, Maine
*Denotes compensatory selection.
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan (from Cleveland)
139. New York Giants: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
140. Indianapolis Colts: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
141. Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech (from Houston)
142. Washington Redskins: RJ McIntosh, DL, Miami (from Denver)
143. San Francisco 49ers: Kameron Kelly, S, SDSU (from NY Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
145. Chicago Bears: Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn
146. Seattle Seahawks: Ade Aruna, EDGE, Tulane (from Oakland)
147. New Orleans Saints: Cole Madison, OT, Washington State (from Miami)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State (from San Francisco)
149. Denver Broncos: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane (from Washington)
150. Cleveland Browns: Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU (from Green Bay)
151. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
152. Arizona Cardinals: Leon Jacobs, EDGE, Wisconsin
153. Detroit Lions: Ike Boettger, OT, Iowa
154. Baltimore Ravens: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
155. Los Angeles Chargers: D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
156. Seattle Seahawks: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame (from Philadelphia through Seattle)
157. New York Jets: Andrew Brown, DL, Virginia (from Dallas)
158. Cincinnati Bengals: Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia (from Buffalo)
159. Oakland Raiders: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford (from New England via Cleveland and Kansas City)
160. Denver Broncos: Foley Fatukasi, DL, UConn (from L.A. Rams)
161. Carolina Panthers: Marcell Frazier, EDGE, Missouri
162. Tennessee Titans: Jaryd Jones-Smith, OG, Pitt
163. Washington Redskins: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan (from Denver through Atlanta)
164. New Orleans Saints: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma
165. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia
166. Buffalo Bills: Marquis Haynes, EDGE, Ole Miss (from Jacksonville)
167. Minnesota Vikings: Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
168. Seattle Seahawks: Scott Quessenberry, OC, UCLA (from New England)
169. Philadelphia Eagles: Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
*170. Cincinnati Bengals: Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville St.
*171. Dallas Cowboys: Auden Tate, WR, FSU
*172. Green Bay Packers: Kendrick Norton, DL, Miami
*173. Oakland Raiders: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama (from Dallas)
*174. Green Bay Packers: Matt Pryor, OG, TCU
*Denotes compensatory selection.
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
176. Los Angeles Rams: Justin Jones, DL, NC State (from NY Giants)
177. Houston Texans: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
178. Indianapolis Colts: Colby Gossett, OT, Appalachian State
179. New York Jets: William Clapp, OC, LSU
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah
181. Chicago Bears: Joe Ostman, EDGE, Central Michigan
182. Arizona Cardinals: Timon Parris, OG, Stony Brook (from Denver)
183. Los Angeles Rams: Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii (from Miami)
184. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Wilkins, RB, Ole Miss
185. Oakland Raiders: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
186. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt
187. Buffalo Bills: Bilal Nichols, DL, Delaware (from Cincinnati)
188. Cleveland Browns: Jaylen Samuels, H-back, NC State (from Washington)
189. New Orleans Saints: Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State (from Arizona)
190. Baltimore Ravens: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
191. Los Angeles Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
192. Dallas Cowboys: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, FSU (from Oakland through Seattle)
193. Dallas Cowboys: Kentavius Street, DL, NC State
194. Los Angeles Rams: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC (from Detroit)
195. Los Angeles Rams: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (from Buffalo)
196. Kansas City Chiefs: Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville St.
197. Carolina Panthers: Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina
198. New England Patriots: Will Dissly, TE, Washington (from L.A. Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans: Cole Reyes, S, North Dakota
200. Atlanta Falcons: Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State
201. New Orleans Saints: Dominick Sanders, S, Georgia
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tony Adams, OG, NC State (from Pittsburgh)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
204. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
205. Washington Redskins: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque (from Cleveland through New England)
206. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
*207. Green Bay Packers: Brian Allen, OC, Michigan State
*208. Dallas Cowboys: Damon Webb, S, Ohio State
*209. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T (from LA Rams through Kansas City)
*210. New England Patriots: Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama (from Oakland)
*211. Houston Texans: Taylor Hearn, OG, Clemson
*212. Oakland Raiders: Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
*213. Minnesota Vikings: Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
*214. Houston Texans: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU
*215. Baltimore Ravens: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling
*216. Oakland Raiders: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
*217. Oakland Raiders: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
*218. Minnesota Vikings: Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington
*Denotes compensatory selection.
Round 7
219. New England Patriots: Kahlil McKenzie, DL, Tennessee (from Cleveland)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State (from N.Y. Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
222. Houston Texans: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
223. San Francisco 49ers: K.J. Malone, OG, LSU f(rom Tampa Bay via Miami)
224. Chicago Bears: Taylor Stallworth, DL, South Carolina
225. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Young, EDGE, Louisville (from Denver)
226. Seattle Seahawks: Brett Toth, OT, Army (from N.Y. Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins: Tray Matthews, S, Auburn (from San Francisco)
228. Oakland Raiders: Ola Adeniyi, EDGE, Toledo
229. Miami Dolphins: Bradley Bozeman, OC, Alabama
230. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tre Flowers, S, Oklahoma State (from Cincinnati)
231. Washington Redskins: Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State
232. Green Bay Packers: Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
233. Kansas City Chiefs: Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis (from Arizona)
234. Carolina Panthers: Greg Senat, OL, Wagner (from L.A. Chargers via Buffalo)
235. New York Jets: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State (from Seattle)
236. Dallas Cowboys: Peter Kalambayi, EDGE, Stanford
237. Detroit Lions: Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
238. Baltimore Ravens: David Bright, OT, Stanford
239. Green Bay Packers: John Franklin-Myers, DL, Stephen F Austin (from Buffalo)
240. San Francisco 49ers: Poona Ford, DL, Texas (from Kansas City)
241. Washington Redskins: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame (from L.A. Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
243. Kansas City Chiefs: Deadrin Senat, DL, South Florida (from Tennessee)
244. Atlanta Falcons: Dejon Allen, OC, Hawaii
245. New Orleans Saints: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
246. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Welsh, OG, Iowa
247. Jacksonville Jaguars: John Atkins, DL, Georgia
248. Seattle Seahawks: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU (from Minnesota)
249. Cincinnati Bengals: Avonte Maddox, CB, Pitt (from New England)
250. Philadelphia Eagles: Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette (from Seattle through Philadelphia, Seattle and New England)
*251. Los Angeles Chargers: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
*252. Cincinnati Bengals: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami
*253. Cincinnati Bengals: Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
*254. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
*255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona
*256. Atlanta Falcons: Quadree Henderson, WR, Pitt
*Denotes compensatory selection.