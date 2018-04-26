2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

0 of 38

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Listen to no one and trust few: The 2018 NFL draft is about to get wild.

This year marks my seventh year covering the draft professionally, and I've never been more unsure about a mock. In previous years, there was always solid, credible information about not only who the first pick in the draft would be but many picks following that. This year? Crickets.

The Cleveland Browns will draft a quarterback, but which of the big four will it be? Some intel says Sam Darnold has been the guy all along. Another source will say Josh Allen's traits fit general manager John Dorsey's style. Another will pass along that the team loved Baker Mayfield. And don't forget Josh Rosen.

More than ever, this mock draft will be blown up by trades, too. The top three picks seem cemented, but after that, we could see teams like the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots all trying to move up for quarterbacks. Once the first trade happens, a mock draft becomes more about team needs and player fits than predictions.

That didn't stop us from knocking out one more seven-rounder before the fun begins.