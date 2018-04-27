2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

0 of 10

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The first round of the 2018 NFL draft began with Baker Mayfield coming off the board at No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns and concluded when the Baltimore Ravens took Lamar Jackson at No 32. There was nonstop action and excitement between those selections, including numerous trades that drastically reshaped the order for Day 2.

With notable players such as Derrius Guice, D.J. Chark and Mason Rudolph still on the board, the second round should get off to a fast and riveting start. These players, and plenty others, are potential franchise-altering talents still waiting to hear their names called. They shouldn't have to wait long, but as we saw in Round 1, anything can happen.

The Browns are back on the clock with the No. 33 selection Friday at 7 p.m. ET, which will go until pick No. 100—currently held by the Cincinnati Bengals—comes off the board. Here is a look at how all 68 selections across the second and third rounds could shake out.

Draft order and trades via NFL.com.