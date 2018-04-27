2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 PredictionsApril 27, 2018
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions
The first round of the 2018 NFL draft began with Baker Mayfield coming off the board at No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns and concluded when the Baltimore Ravens took Lamar Jackson at No 32. There was nonstop action and excitement between those selections, including numerous trades that drastically reshaped the order for Day 2.
With notable players such as Derrius Guice, D.J. Chark and Mason Rudolph still on the board, the second round should get off to a fast and riveting start. These players, and plenty others, are potential franchise-altering talents still waiting to hear their names called. They shouldn't have to wait long, but as we saw in Round 1, anything can happen.
The Browns are back on the clock with the No. 33 selection Friday at 7 p.m. ET, which will go until pick No. 100—currently held by the Cincinnati Bengals—comes off the board. Here is a look at how all 68 selections across the second and third rounds could shake out.
Round 2: Picks 33-36
33. Cleveland Browns: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
The Browns landed their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield and followed that pick by getting the best corner in the class in Denzel Ward. Now Cleveland can address the gaping hole that Joe Thomas left when he retired by bringing aboard Connor Williams, a versatile, athletic talent who can play multiple positions along the line.
34. New York Giants: James Daniels, OC, Iowa
The Giants landed star running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 and can now fill a big need on their line with James Daniels. He's the perfect center for New York to get its running game back on track in 2018.
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston): Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State
Cleveland is back on the board and improving its defense for the second time in this draft, this time taking an edge-rusher in Sam Hubbard. The Buckeyes defensive end has an incredible motor and gives 100 percent on every play, something the Browns need to take a step forward defensively in 2018.
36. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College
The Colts shored up their abysmal offensive line by grabbing Quenton Nelson on Day 1, but their defensive line still needs to be addressed. Harold Landry is the top 3-4 outside linebacker in the class and has first-round talent, but injuries cost him much of his senior season. If he can stay healthy, this Boston College product will make a major impact in Indy.
Round 2: Picks 37-40
37. Indianapolis Colts (from NY Jets): Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
Indianapolis has to improve its secondary with the second of back-to-back picks. Josh Jackson is not the fastest cornerback in the class, but he's shown elite ball skills and possesses good size (6'0"). He only started one year at Iowa, but he has natural instincts to go along with his rapidly improving technique.
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
The Crimson Tide produce a plethora of NFL-caliber defenders every season, and this year is no different. Ronnie Harrison is a great fit for Tampa due to his incredible frame—he's 6'2", 207 pounds—and quickness. There's a good chance Harrison winds up starting at free safety early in his career and holds down the position for years.
39. Chicago Bears: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
The Bears were able to re-sign Prince Amukamara this offseason, but they could do worse than adding some depth in their secondary as insurance to the injury-prone corner. Isaiah Oliver is a lengthy, fast player who has room to improve his technique. If he can develop his coverage skills, he should wind up as a valuable starter.
40. Denver Broncos: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Derrius Guice is one of the biggest names still on the board and should make Broncos fans happy if they select him. He's a bruising power back who can pound the rock between the tackles and move the chains. There's not much film on Guice as a receiver, but he has the speed, agility and hands—at least during workouts—to have a positive impact on the passing game. Denver will be getting a Day 1 talent to feature in its backfield by making this no-brainer selection.
Round 2: Picks 41-44
41. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
The Raiders padded their offensive line with the high-upside selection of offensive tackle Kolton Miller on Thursday evening. Now they can go after an aggressive, big-hitting linebacker in Malik Jefferson from Texas. Jefferson shined during the combine, putting up impressive numbers and flashing immense speed for someone of his 6'2", 236-pound stature. As long as he develops his recognition talents, this young man will be a force in the middle of the Oakland defense.
42. Miami Dolphins: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
The 'Phins went after a playmaking safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick in Round 1, which means they can now fill a need at guard with UTEP's Will Hernandez. He's the kind of road-grader the Miami run game needs to take a step forward.
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco): Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
After dealing Jacoby Brissett to the Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers last year, the Patriots were devoid of a young signal-caller to develop as Tom Brady's successor. The organization eschewed a quarterback selection on the first day, instead selecting a pair of Georgia teammates in OL Isaiah Wynn and RB Sony Michel. By selecting Rudolph with a pick acquired from the Niners in the Garoppolo deal, Bill Belichick can finally get another heir apparent for Brady. Rudolph had the talent to come off the board in Round 1, which makes him a great fit in both value and scheme for New England.
44. Washington Redskins: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
The 'Skins addressed their defensive line woes by taking Da'Ron Payne with the No. 13 pick, but they have to help out new quarterback Alex Smith with a talented running back. Kerryon Johnson is one of the best left on the board, as he has good size at 6'0" and incredible quickness that should also allow him to pitch in on kick returns.
Round 2: Picks 45-48
45. Green Bay Packers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
The Packers said goodbye to Jordy Nelson this offseason, but they have an opportunity to replace his production with another potential star in Courtland Sutton. The SMU product was once thought of as a top-10 pick, but he didn't turn many heads with his speed or separation in his final season with the Mustangs. Still, there's no receiver in this class more suited to winning jump balls and dominating the red zone, which will greatly aid Aaron Rodgers as he seeks to lead the Pack back to the postseason in 2018.
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford
The Bengals used their first-round selection on center Billy Price and can now work on improving the defensive line with their second-rounder. Harrison Phillips is a powerful defender who can tackle with the best of them. Thanks to his intangibles and run-stuffing ability, this young man should become an immediate starter for Cincy.
47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
The Cardinals had one of the most interesting starts to the draft, grabbing a player many thought could potentially go as high as No. 1 overall with the No. 10 pick in Josh Rosen. They'd be wise to bring in a young receiver to develop alongside the UCLA product, and Christian Kirk is a good choice to accomplish that. He's a speedy, hard-working wideout who should make an immediate impact out of the slot.
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
Philip Rivers isn't going to be around forever, which is why the Chargers need to spend a second-rounder on a signal-caller. Luke Falk has the natural talent to be a starter in this league thanks to his accuracy and football IQ, but he doesn't have the best arm. That shouldn't deter Los Angeles from selecting this quarterback to develop as its future.
Round 2: Picks 49-52
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle via NY Jets): Dallas Goedert, TE, SDSU
The Colts are back on the board with their third selection of the second round, this time going after a tight end. Dallas Goedert can help out quarterback Andrew Luck by catching passes and staying home to protect, a quality that Indianapolis desperately needs to keep its star signal-caller on the field. The SDSU prospect's 6'5", 256-pound frame and blazing speed makes him a red-zone nightmare, and the effort he puts into blocking is icing on the cake.
50. Dallas Cowboys: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
The Cowboys parted ways with Dez Bryant recently, making wide receiver a major need for the organization ahead of the draft. Dallas opted to shore up its interior defense with Leighton Vander Esch at No. 19, but it can't afford to ignore the receiving corps any longer. D.J. Chark is a big receiver (6'4") with amazing 4.34 speed but is still raw in his technique. If he learns to run crisp routes, this LSU playmaker could become the next big Cowboys superstar.
51. Detroit Lions: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
The Lions' running game has been flat for quite some time now, which is why first-year head coach Matt Patricia needs someone like Ronald Jones to revitalize it. This explosive runner packs a powerful initial burst and doesn't slow down if he finds space. He's not afraid to take on defenders and has a knack for staying upright. The USC product—along with Frank Ragnow, the club's No. 20 pick—can immediately improve Detroit's rushing attack.
52. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
The defending champions traded out of the first round, making No. 52 their first pick of the draft. After getting torched by Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, the Eagles could do worse than bolstering their secondary. Carlton Davis is a big corner (6'1", 206 lbs) who can press receivers and support the run, which makes this versatile talent a nice fit for Philly's defensive scheme.
Round 2: Picks 53-56
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo): Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
The Bucs made a splash on Day 1, trading down so Buffalo could acquire a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen at No. 7. They can use the first of two second-rounders they received to help out their defense. Donte Jackson is a fantastic nickel defender, specializing in covering slot receivers. That's an increasingly valuable skill in the modern NFL, and he'll excel at that thanks to his blistering 4.32 speed.
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada
The Chiefs have made some huge changes this offseason, none more notable than trading Alex Smith to move forward with second-year QB Patrick Mahomes under center. To make life easier for the new starter—as well as star RB Kareem Hunt—the franchise should improve the offensive line. Kansas City didn't have a Round 1 pick, making this a critical selection. Austin Corbett is the right choice due to his power and ability to play multiple positions along the line.
55. Carolina Panthers: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
The Panthers took the first receiver off the board by calling D.J. Moore's name at No. 24. That helps out a passing game that needed an injection of talent, but the squad could use some assistance in the secondary. Justin Reid is arguably the best safety available. He's an athletic, ball-hawking talent who can start Week 1.
56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo through L.A. Rams): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
The Bucs can get their tight end of the future to develop by nabbing Mike Gesicki at pick No. 56. The Nittany Lion packs a ton of athleticism into his 6'6", 247-pound frame, but he still needs work as a blocker.
Round 2: Picks 57-60
57. Tennessee Titans: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers
The Titans have been one of the biggest movers and shakers this offseason, overhauling the roster and coaching staff. They continued that during the draft by getting Rashaan Evans in the first round and would be wise to continue loading up head coach Mike Vrabel's defense. Kemoko Turay is a blazing-fast edge-rusher who is comfortable in coverage. He's probably not ready to start, but he could soon develop into a useful player.
58. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
Atlanta was able to get some incredible value in the first round by selecting Calvin Ridley at No. 26 overall, which means the franchise can now focus its attention on the defensive line. Maurice Hurst is an explosive, albeit undersized (6'1", 292 lbs), tackle who can get into the backfield and disrupt. He may not boast ideal measurements, but there's no denying his talent and technique. It is worth noting that Hurst has a potentially serious heart issue and that some teams have taken him off their boards.
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans): Arden Key, EDGE, LSU
Arden Key is a super-raw prospect, but he could develop into one of the best players in this draft. This would be a bit of a gamble for the 49ers, but the club has the ability to roll the dice after making a safe pick—OT Mike McGlinchey—in the first round, as well as dominating free agency and finishing the 2017 campaign as one of the hottest teams in the league.
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
The best thing the Steelers can do on Day 2 to help them compete with the top teams in the AFC is acquire more quality players for their secondary. Pittsburgh used the No. 28 pick to get a safety in Terrell Edmunds and can now get a quality coverage corner in Anthony Averett. He does everything required from the position. Although he may never become a star, he'll be a regular contributor in this league.
Round 2: Picks 61-64
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
Blake Bortles was under center for the Jags' run to the AFC Championship, but he isn't a player the franchise is married to. Grabbing a high-upside backup in Kyle Lauletta is a smart play for a team that could develop him and add depth at the position. He's looked good on film but will take some time to adjust to the speed of the NFL.
62. Minnesota Vikings: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
The Vikings broke the bank to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency and need to protect their investment. Braden Smith is a battle-tested guard who possesses the ideal size (6'6", 315 lbs), athleticism and technique to play a role on this offensive line.
63. New England Patriots: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
The Pats lost Malcolm Butler this offseason and proved there is little depth at the position after his backups were torched in the Super Bowl. Getting a serviceable corner should be at the top of the team's to-do list. The Pats can check it off by nabbing M.J. Stewart, someone who should get on the field for some snaps right off the bat and eventually work his way up the depth chart.
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia): Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
The Browns could do worse than surrounding their new quarterback with as many weapons as possible. Deon Cain has breakaway speed and separation ability. The Mayfield-Cain connection should be fun to watch.
Round 3: Picks 65-82
65. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo through Cleveland): Josh Sweat, EDGE, FSU
66. New York Giants: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
67. Indianapolis Colts: Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech
68. Houston Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pitt
69. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay): Kyzir White, LB/S, West Virginia
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago): James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
71. Denver Broncos: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
72. New York Jets: Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss
73. Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
74. San Francisco 49ers: Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest
75. Oakland Raiders: Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hayes State
76. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers): Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
77. Cincinnati Bengals: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina St.
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington): Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
79. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland through Arizona): B.J. Hill, DL, NC State
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle): Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
81. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Nnadi, DL, FSU
82. Detroit Lions: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
Round 3: Picks 83-100
83. Baltimore Ravens: Martinas Rankin, OL, Miss. State
84. Los Angeles Chargers: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo): Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
86. Kansas City Chiefs: Rasheem Green, DL, USC
87. Los Angeles Rams: Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
88. Carolina Panthers: Chad Thomas, EDGE, Miami
89. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Nnadi, DL, FSU
90. Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
91. New Orleans Saints: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
94. Minnesota Vikings: Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
95. New England Patriots: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia): Mark Walton, RB, Miami
*97. Arizona Cardinals: Rashaan Gaulden, CB/S, Tennessee
*98. Houston Texans: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
*99. Denver Broncos: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
*100. Cincinnati Bengals: Lorenzo Carter, EDGE, Georgia
*Denotes compensatory pick.