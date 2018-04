2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Day 2

0 of 14

The action on Day 2 of the 2018 NFL draft came fast and furious with trades galore.

However, after five QBs came off the board on Day 1, we saw only one signal-caller hear his name called on Friday night.

That means teams looking for a diamond in the rough at the quarterback position will be busy when Day 3 kicks off with Round 4.

QBs aren't the only position group that should see an uptick in activity on Saturday, though. The deep running back class we've heard so much about offers a plethora of intriguing options, the lackluster WR group has a few potential standouts to choose from, and the defensive line and edge-rusher positions have great depth still available.

Day 3 will see another 156 names called before the doors are closed on the 2018 NFL draft. Who are the best players still available?

To represent the scope of the overall rankings, all the numerical rankings you see in each position group were set before the draft began. Each missing number represents a player who has already been selected.

Here is the remaining big board rankings as we enter Round 4.