Basketball Hall of Famer, 76ers Legend Hal Greer Dies at Age 81

Dick Raphael/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that team legend Hal Greer died at the age of 81.

"The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend," the 76ers wrote in a statement. "Throughout his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.