Basketball Hall of Famer, 76ers Legend Hal Greer Dies at Age 81

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2018

BOSTON, MA - 1970: Hal Greer #15 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics circa 1970 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1970 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that team legend Hal Greer died at the age of 81.

"The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend," the 76ers wrote in a statement. "Throughout his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Don't Blame Kawhi for Taking Control

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Don't Blame Kawhi for Taking Control

    Vincent Goodwill
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Woodson to Interview for Knicks HC Job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Woodson to Interview for Knicks HC Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking Ahead: Not to Game 2, but to Free Agency

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Looking Ahead: Not to Game 2, but to Free Agency

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    How Will Heat Adjust After 76ers Dominant Game 1?

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    How Will Heat Adjust After 76ers Dominant Game 1?

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice