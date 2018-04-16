Report: Ziggy Ansah to Sign $17M Franchise Tag Contract with Lions

Report: Ziggy Ansah to Sign $17M Franchise Tag Contract with LionsApril 16, 2018
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah reportedly will sign his $17.1 million franchise tag and report to the team's first offseason conditioning program Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
"To have an outside edge-rusher that can be as dominant as Ziggy is something that was really appealing to [head coach Matt Patricia]," general manager Bob Quinn told Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com of the decision to tag Ansah. "Matt has had a lot of great players in New England, and I think Ziggy would rank right up there with some of the best edge players Matt has ever coached."
Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported April 8 that Ansah was in Ghana:
Justin Rogers @Justin_Rogers
I've been told Ziggy Ansah won't be with Lions tomorrow when team reports for workouts. He's still in Ghana for a family obligation. He's kept team leadership, including Patricia, in the loop. Expectation is Ansah will be back working with team shortly.
He is coming back to the United States on Monday, according to Rapoport.
"That's a pretty big guy to have returning," Patricia said of Ansah, per Twentyman. "If he was out there in the free-agent market with some other team right now that would be their front headline. I think those guys that we brought back and those guys that we brought in from a defensive perspective, we obviously see some things they can do well."
Ansah, 28, had a bounce-back season in 2017, recording 44 tackles and 12 sacks in 14 appearances after notching just two sacks in 2016. He reached the Pro Bowl in 2015 after posting a career-high 14.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave Ansah a grade of 80.2 for the 2017 campaign, ranking him 40th among edge-rushers.
Finding a complement to Ansah on the other side of the defensive line will likely be a priority for the Lions.
As to whether Detroit will try to lock up Ansah on a long-term extension, "Quinn seemed to indicate that the team is more likely to take a wait-and-see approach with Ansah in 2018 before deciding whether to make a multiyear commitment," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported March 30.
So while Ansah will return for the 2018 season, the team's commitment beyond that remains unknown.
