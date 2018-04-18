Don't You Forget About Me: Injured NFL Players Back for Stardom in 2018

1 of 11

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in November, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was running away with the Offensive Player of the Year award. The No. 12 overall pick out of Clemson led the NFL with 21 total touchdowns and had 269 rushing yards to go with his 103.0 passer rating, while the Texans had scored at least 33 points in five consecutive games.

Five months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, the 22-year-old appears to be on track to return for the start of the 2018 season.

"I like where he is right now," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told PFT Live earlier this month. "I don't think that he'll be able to do much on the field in the beginning of the offseason program. He'll be working with the trainers on the field, but not with us.

"I think by the time OTAs roll around he may be able to do a few things with the team. We're going to incorporate him into some of the things we're doing during Phase 2 and make sure everybody's around him and he's around everybody else. We're not going to rush it. Obviously, training camp is the ultimate goal for him, to be in there during training camp. I do feel like by the end of the spring he'll be able to do a few things with the team."