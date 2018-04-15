John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up After 6-Year Relationship, End Engagement

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

WWE star John Cena and former Divas champion Nikki Bella have broken off their engagement and separated after six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," they said in a statement to Us Weekly's Emily Longeretta. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena proposed to Bella at WrestleMania 33. They teamed up to beat The Miz and Maryse, capping off a storyline in which The Miz had questioned Cena's long-term commitment to Bella:

In a trailer for the newest season of the reality show Total Bellas released in January, Cena and Bella's relationship was used as the cliffhanger, with Bella seemingly alluding to their engagement when she asks Cena, "So we really want to call this off?"

Cena addressed the comment in a February interview on NBC's Today show. The 16-time world champion acknowledged he and Bella had experienced ups and downs like any other couple but that they were "gonna move forward and try to work through it":

Cena also spoke about his engagement with Bella last month during an appearance on The Tonight Show (h/t Entertainment Tonight Rachel McRady‍). Cena said they hadn't scheduled a wedding date yet and that he was "on standby" and would be prepared whenever he and Bella decided to have the ceremony.