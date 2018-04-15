Terry Rozier, Celtics Survive Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks in OT to Win Game 1

Terry Rozier, Celtics Survive Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks in OT to Win Game 1April 15, 2018
If Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is any indication, the first-round series between the teams is going to be intense.
Boston survived the opening salvo, 113-107, winning in overtime after it appeared the Celtics had stolen the game in regulation. Terry Rozier, the team's starting point guard with Kyrie Irving done for the season, put Eric Bledsoe in a blender and sunk what looked like the game-winning three with just 0.5 seconds on the clock.
But Khris Middleton wasn't ready to hit the showers, instead nailing a 35-foot three-pointer with no time on the clock to send the game to overtime. Replay reviews appeared to show the ball just leaving Middleton's fingers as time expired.
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?
Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing
Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce
Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG
Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?
Rozier had the last laugh, however, as his eight points, two rebounds and an assist in overtime helped Boston escape with the victory. He finished with 23 points and three assists overall.
That spoiled Herculean efforts from Giannis Antetokounmpo (35 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists) and Middleton (31 points, eight rebounds, six assists), who were basically Milwaukee's only offense until Malcolm Brogdon (16 points off the bench) started hitting shots in the second half.
No other Buck finished with double-digit points and, as Zach Lowe of ESPN noted, Milwaukee's lack of cohesion on offense remains an issue:
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Bucks largely playing defense the way they should -- conservatively -- in this series. Offense remains disorganized/uninspiring when the ball is not in Giannis's hands. Need better from Parker/Bledsoe.
Middleton's heroics at the end of regulation, meanwhile, were a first this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
We've got overtime! Khris Middleton's game-tying shot was from 35 feet. Players were 0-26 on game-tying or go-ahead FGA from 35+ feet in the final 10 seconds this season.
As for the Celtics, the team's stingy defense and ability to control the game's pace were integral once again. The Celtics held Milwaukee to 99 points in regulation, seven below its season average. The team's offensive balance was key as well, however.
Al Horford led the charge with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Marcus Morris contributed a huge 21 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. Jaylen Brown (20 points) and Jayson Tatum (19 points) also had solid showings for Boston.
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?
Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing
Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce
Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG
Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?
But the game may have been decided by the starting point guards. Eric Bledsoe had a rough afternoon, scoring just nine points while turning the ball over five times. While he's likely ready to put Game 1 in the rearview mirror, Rozier was the talk of the postgame after his clutch performance:
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
That game was probably closer than it should have been, but Rozier and Morris made a bunch of nonsense to bail them out.
Dan Favale @danfavale
2019 could be an expensive summer for the Celtics, with both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier needing max contracts and all
For Milwaukee, recovering from a Game 1 that appeared very winnable may be tough, as Sam Vecenie of The Athletic implied:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Milwaukee wasted a pretty solid defensive performance by their standards and 66 combined points from Middleton and Giannis. That’s tough. That’s real tough.
Facing a Celtics team without Irving, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart is a golden opportunity for the Bucks to advance to the second round of the playoffs. They'll get their next chance Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, though if the Greek Freak and Middleton don't get some help, it could be a short series against the resilient Celtics.
Pacers Win Ends LBJ's 21-Gm 1st-Rd Streak