Deven Marrero's 1st D-Backs HR Ruled Single After He Passes Alex Avila on Bases

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero, left, looks back toward the first base coach as Alex Avila runs in front of him after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Avila was later called out for passing Avila following a review. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Just when it looked like Deven Marrero had hit his first home run in an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, it turns out he will have to wait a little while longer.

With two runners on in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium, Marrero—who entered the game with five career homers—hit the 0-1 offering from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill over the left-center wall. Home run, right? Well, upon further review, no.

The runner on first, veteran catcher Alex Avila, was not sure if the ball was going to clear the fence or be caught—so he went back to first to tag up just in case. That proved to be problematic, as Marrero had to try to throw on the brakes to avoid passing the runner. 

The call on the field of a home run was overturned after it was ruled Marrero had passed Avila on the bases. As a result, Marrero was credited with a two-run single and called out at second rather than be given a three-run dinger.

Fortunately for Arizona, the play still resulted in the Diamondbacks' extending their lead to 5-1.

