Deven Marrero's 1st D-Backs HR Ruled Single After He Passes Alex Avila on Bases

Deven Marrero's 1st D-Backs HR Ruled Single After He Passes Alex Avila on BasesApril 15, 2018
Just when it looked like Deven Marrero had hit his first home run in an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, it turns out he will have to wait a little while longer.
With two runners on in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium, Marrero—who entered the game with five career homers—hit the 0-1 offering from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill over the left-center wall. Home run, right? Well, upon further review, no.
FOX Sports Arizona @FOXSPORTSAZ
Deven Marrero clobbers what looks like his first HR with the @Dbacks, but after review is called out for passing Alex Avila on the bases. Marrero is credited with a 2-run single and the #Dbacks lead 5-1 in the fourth. https://t.co/3u1iEvuejn
The runner on first, veteran catcher Alex Avila, was not sure if the ball was going to clear the fence or be caught—so he went back to first to tag up just in case. That proved to be problematic, as Marrero had to try to throw on the brakes to avoid passing the runner.
The call on the field of a home run was overturned after it was ruled Marrero had passed Avila on the bases. As a result, Marrero was credited with a two-run single and called out at second rather than be given a three-run dinger.
Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks
See ya! A 3-run #DbacksJack from @Dmarrero305. 💪 https://t.co/TNmV0ORpRW
Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks
After a review, Deven Marrero is ruled out. #Dbacks lead 5-1. https://t.co/SQYFo5Kj50
Fortunately for Arizona, the play still resulted in the Diamondbacks' extending their lead to 5-1.
Goldschmidt Continues Hot Pace as D-Backs Extend Win Streak Over LA