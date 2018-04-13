Dez Bryant Reportedly Won't Be Pursued by Eagles After Cowboys Release

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. Bryant opened up in his first lengthy session with reporters in weeks, taking responsibility for a subpar season by saying he let frustrations affect him during games. But he also said some of those frustrations were rooted in the offensive scheme, which he said he would probably address with owner Jerry Jones and coaches in the offseason. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly "will not pursue or explore" the possibility of signing wide receiver Dez Bryant after the Dallas Cowboys released him Friday, according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz

USA Today's Mike Jones added the Washington Redskins don't plan to make a play for Bryant, while the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person spoke to a pair of sources who indicated the Carolina Panthers will not go after the three-time Pro Bowler. 

Bryant told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Friday that he wanted to target NFC East teams in free agency. But with the Eagles and Redskins already out of the running, the New York Giants would be his last hope when it comes to suiting up against the Cowboys twice a year. 

Given the state of the Eagles' balance sheet, they never looked like serious suitors to sign Bryant in the first place. 

The defending Super Bowl champions have $1.8 million left in cap space, according to Over the Cap, and they recently committed $26.8 million guaranteed to Alshon Jeffery on a four-year deal. 

Factor in the emergence of Nelson Agholor, a projected leap for Mack Hollins in Year 2 and the arrival of veteran Mike Wallace, and the Eagles don't figure to be in the market for any more big-name wideouts.

