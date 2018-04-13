Dez Bryant Reportedly Won't Be Pursued by Eagles After Cowboys Release

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly "will not pursue or explore" the possibility of signing wide receiver Dez Bryant after the Dallas Cowboys released him Friday, according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz.

USA Today's Mike Jones added the Washington Redskins don't plan to make a play for Bryant, while the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person spoke to a pair of sources who indicated the Carolina Panthers will not go after the three-time Pro Bowler.

Bryant told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Friday that he wanted to target NFC East teams in free agency. But with the Eagles and Redskins already out of the running, the New York Giants would be his last hope when it comes to suiting up against the Cowboys twice a year.

Given the state of the Eagles' balance sheet, they never looked like serious suitors to sign Bryant in the first place.

The defending Super Bowl champions have $1.8 million left in cap space, according to Over the Cap, and they recently committed $26.8 million guaranteed to Alshon Jeffery on a four-year deal.

Factor in the emergence of Nelson Agholor, a projected leap for Mack Hollins in Year 2 and the arrival of veteran Mike Wallace, and the Eagles don't figure to be in the market for any more big-name wideouts.