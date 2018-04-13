Report: Nolan Arenado, Luis Perdomo, More Suspended After Rockies-Padres Brawl

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has announced four suspensions stemming from Wednesday's brawl involving players for the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado each received five-game suspensions. Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra has been suspended for four games, and Padres pitcher Brian Baumann received a one-game suspension.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the third inning of Colorado's 6-4 win over the Padres. Perdomo threw a pitch that went behind the back of Arenado, who charged the mound and led to both benches clearing.

Prior to the incident with Perdomo and Arenado, three different players had been hit by a pitch in two games between the teams, including Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the first inning and Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe in the second inning Wednesday.

"I didn't like it," Arenado told MLB.com's Daniel Kramer after the game. "They thought they had to do something, but I had to do something too. That's kind of why I went out there."

In addition to the players suspended, MLB also announced Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and infielder Freddy Galvis and Rockies pitcher German Marquez were fined an undisclosed amount for their role in the brawl.