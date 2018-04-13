4-Star Prospects Theo Wease, Arjei Henderson, Jamal Morris Commit to Oklahoma

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners' 2019 recruiting class got a big boost on Friday when 4-star receivers Theo Wease and Arjei Henderson, and 4-star safety Jamal Morris all committed to playing for Lincoln Riley.

Wease—who 247Sports ranks as the No. 5 receiver in his class—kept his announcement simple with a tweet:

On the other hand, Henderson—ranked as the No. 9 wideout in his class by 247Sports—went all-out with a special video:

Oklahoma also added talent on the defensive side of the football in Morris, the No. 19 safety in the class, per 247Sports:

These commitments bump Oklahoma's 2019 recruiting class up to No. 4, per 247Sports.

Wease and Henderson each had offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and USC, as well as many other high-profile programs. In the end, the Longhorn State natives felt the Sooners were the best fit.

Oklahoma's passing attack figures to continue to move the football for years to come. While the Sooners are losing reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield to the NFL this year, fellow 4-star recruits Trejan Bridges (the No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class) and Austin Stogner (the No. 2 tight end in the class) have also committed to play college ball in Norman.

If fans thought the Sooners could light up the scoreboard already, just wait until 2019 and beyond.

Of course, playing for Oklahoma has to be attractive to most recruits. The Sooners have made it to the College Football Playoff in two of the last three seasons and they have no problem producing NFL talent. Kenny Stills, Dede Westbrook and Sterling Shepard are all among the receivers drafted out of the school in recent years.