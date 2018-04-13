Larry Nassar Victim Says MSU President John Engler Offered $250k to Keep Quiet

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2018

CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A survivor of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar said Friday that MSU interim president John Engler suggested the school would offer $250,000 to settle her civil lawsuit without an attorney present. 

Kiran Saini of WXYZ reported Kaylee Lorincz said she felt "bullied into saying something" during the March 28 meeting. Kellie Rowe of Fox 2 News provided a portion of her statement:

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation in January in wake of the Nassar scandal. Engler, who served as Governor of Michigan from 1991 through 2003, replaced her on an interim basis.

Last month, Engler said his "goal" was reaching out-of-court settlements with survivors to avoid the negative impact of a long court battle on everybody involved. He also suggested the school's insurance company might not pay the agreements, per David Jesse and RJ Wolcott of the Detroit Free Press.

"We will have to successfully negotiate settlements and then we'll see (how to pay). As Penn State found out, sometime insurers don't pay," he said. "It will be students and taxpayers."

Nassar, 54, will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving a 60-year sentence on federal charges and two concurrent sentences in Michigan, each with a 40-year minimum, for his sexual abuse of women and girls, as well as possession of child pornography.

Related

    Pelicans Survive Epic Game 1 in Portland

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Pelicans Survive Epic Game 1 in Portland

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Remembering That Robinson Didn't 'Shut Up and Play'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Remembering That Robinson Didn't 'Shut Up and Play'

    Carl Suddler
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Expert NBA Playoff Predictions 🏆

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Expert NBA Playoff Predictions 🏆

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    ROY or Not, Execs Prefer Simmons

    Featured logo
    Featured

    ROY or Not, Execs Prefer Simmons

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report