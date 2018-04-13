Larry Nassar Victim Says MSU President John Engler Offered $250k to Keep Quiet

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A survivor of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar said Friday that MSU interim president John Engler suggested the school would offer $250,000 to settle her civil lawsuit without an attorney present.

Kiran Saini of WXYZ reported Kaylee Lorincz said she felt "bullied into saying something" during the March 28 meeting. Kellie Rowe of Fox 2 News provided a portion of her statement:

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation in January in wake of the Nassar scandal. Engler, who served as Governor of Michigan from 1991 through 2003, replaced her on an interim basis.

Last month, Engler said his "goal" was reaching out-of-court settlements with survivors to avoid the negative impact of a long court battle on everybody involved. He also suggested the school's insurance company might not pay the agreements, per David Jesse and RJ Wolcott of the Detroit Free Press.

"We will have to successfully negotiate settlements and then we'll see (how to pay). As Penn State found out, sometime insurers don't pay," he said. "It will be students and taxpayers."

Nassar, 54, will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving a 60-year sentence on federal charges and two concurrent sentences in Michigan, each with a 40-year minimum, for his sexual abuse of women and girls, as well as possession of child pornography.